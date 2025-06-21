Ghanaian football club PAC Academy has finally spoken out following reports of their financier’s arrest

The Offinso-based club was shaken by news linking its owner, Inusah Ahmed, to a high-profile fraud case

Reports indicate that Inusah and the other suspects are expected to be extradited to the United States to stand trial

Ghanaian Division One side PAC Academy has responded publicly for the first time since news broke about the arrest of its owner, Inusah Ahmed.

The football community was stunned on Friday, June 13, 2025, when Inusah, also known as Pascal or Agony, was reportedly arrested in a major joint operation involving Ghanaian police and the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

PAC Academy owner allegedly arrested in high-profile fraud case

Inusah was apprehended alongside three others: Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng (popularly known as Kofi Boat), Patrick Kwame Asare, and Derrick Van Yeboah.

The group is believed to be at the heart of a $100 million fraud scheme connected to Business Email Compromise (BEC) and online romance scams, per the BBC.

Sources familiar with the investigation say the arrests followed months of coordinated intelligence efforts between Ghanaian and American authorities.

Extradition processes are reportedly underway to have them tried in the United States.

Though the full charges are yet to be disclosed, reports suggest the offences may include wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering.

PAC Academy issues first statement after owner's arrest

In the wake of growing speculation and silence, PAC Academy finally broke its silence on Saturday, June 21, issuing a statement to its players and supporters.

Shared via social media, the message confirmed the club’s plans to resume camp ahead of the new Division One League season.

According to the club, all players are expected to report on July 26 as preparations begin for the 2025/26 campaign.

Fans offer support

Supporters of the club took to Facebook to share their reactions and stand by the embattled club boss. YEN.com.gh compiled some of their comments:

Pacult Boakye Yiadom wrote:

"Let's pray for our chairman."

Muqtar Nasir added:

"Still pressure 💪everything will be ok🤲"

Henry Nana Adutwum noted:

"We are praying for him, everything will be cool."

Ibrahim Zakari Morrocoman concluded:

"INSHALLAHU everything will be cool 👏👏"

New season set for September kick-off

Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed that the upcoming Division One League season, sponsored by Access Bank, will commence on September 26, 2025, and end on May 11, 2026.

These dates have been carefully chosen to align with the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which kicks off on June 11 and runs until July 19.

The scheduling ensures that domestic competitions are completed before the international showpiece begins.

As with last season, league matches will primarily be held over weekends, with midweek dates reserved for rescheduled fixtures.

A glimpse at PAC Academy owner's mansion and luxury cars

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that a video had surfaced online, allegedly showcasing Inusah Ahmed’s opulent mansion and a lineup of luxury cars in his garage.

The PAC Academy boss clearly has a taste for the finer things in life, as reflected in his upscale home and impressive car collection.

