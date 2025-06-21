Ghanaian content creator Quitachie received heavy backlash after she defended Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, aka Kof Boat, on his arrest for alleged fraud

She accused critics of the downfall of Boat and other fraudsters of being jealous and bitter of their wealth because they have not achieved much themselves

Quitachie’s tweet was condemned all across social media and led to suspicions that she knew or had some interactions with such fraud boys to defend them

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian content creator Quitachie faced serious backlash on social media after she jumped to the defence of Kofi Boat and other alleged fraudsters.

Tiktoker Quitachie dragged after defending alleged fraudster, Kofi Boat after his arrest by the police. Image credit: @quitachie, @iamskinp

Source: Instagram

Quitachie angrily hit out at social media users jubilating over the arrest of several Accra ‘big boys’ and said they are doing so out of jealousy of the wealth of those arrested.

Her comments led to heavy criticism on social media and eventually forced her to delete her tweets.

FBI arrests Ghanaian scammers

Ghanaian businessman Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Kofi Boat, was arrested on Friday, June 13, 2025, by Ghana Police officers in collaboration with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Boat is accused of being the ringleader of a crime syndicate wanted by U.S. authorities in connection with a $100 million fraud scheme.

Aside from the ringleader, two other accomplices – Inusah Ahmed, also known as Pascal, and Derrick Van Yeboah – were also arrested.

A fourth accomplice, Patrick Kwame Asare, remains on the run

Prior to their arrest, Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, aka Dada Joe Remix, another popular and wealthy businessman/philanthropist, was also arrested for fraud.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering after being extradited from Ghana.

Watch the YouTube video below for more details on the arrest of fraud boys.

Quitachie defends Kofi Boat

In several tweets, content creator Quitachie attacked the universal condemnation of figures like Kofi Boat.

Some social media commentators argued that the emergence of fraud boys had made females more materialistic, causing young men to have difficulty in wooing them.

Quitachie hits back at social media backlash against her for defending businessman and alleged fraudster, Kofi Boat. Image credit: @quitachie

Source: TikTok

Quitachie fired back and said those celebrating the arrest of Kofi Boat are jealous and bitter that they’re not as wealthy as he was.

“It’s weird to jubilate over someone getting arrested just because you haven’t made anything of your life, because how they lived reminded you of what you so badly want and can’t get and not because of how truly bad fraud is & how it’s affected the victims.” she tweeted.

Quitachie faced backlash on social media over her post, prompting a reply from her.

She dismissed the critiques and said half the stories of fraudsters ‘snatching’ girls from hard-working young men were pure myth.

The creator was later forced to delete her tweets amid heavy social media anger.

The TikTok video of her story is below.

Quiatachie’s defence of Kofi Boat stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media on Quitachie’s viral tweet.

rondo. said:

"1000 tweets calling out people ‘trolling’ criminals, but not one tweet calling out the criminals. I wonder why."

Laurenzo 👑 wrote:

"It’s the sugar, chale, because how’re you defending criminals like this?"

Oak🌳 commented:

"Lawyers, engineers, software developers, entrepreneurs aren’t looking for more and haven’t made anything of their lives, y’know.,"

Quitachie spoils herself with GH¢150k gift

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Quitachie flaunted her wealth by gifting herself GH¢150k worth of items.

The gifts included two designer bags, Apple products, two digital cameras and other expensive accessories for her bags and gadgets.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh