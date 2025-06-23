Kennedy Agyapong held a big party at his plush residence to celebrate his 65th birthday on Sunday, June 23, 2025

The former Assin Central constituency MP's young daughter, Nana Akua Agyapong, attended her father's event to celebrate him

Kennedy Agyapong's daughter's appearance at her father's 65th birthday party triggered positive reactions on social media

Prominent Ghanaian businessman and politician Kennedy Ohene Agyapong held a big party at his plush residence to celebrate his birthday on Sunday, June 23, 2025.

Kennedy Agyapong’s young daughter Nana Akua Agyapong steals the spotlight at her father’s 65th birthday party. Photo source: @sikaofficial1z, @ghana.eye, @techzz

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KenCity Media recently turned 65 on Monday, June 16, 2025.

The former Assin Central constituency MP's supporters and executives from the New Patriotic Party, including Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), the Nhyiaeso constituency MP, Stephen Amoah, and Justin Frimpong Koduah, attended the event to celebrate their colleague.

One of Kennedy Agyapong's wives, Christiana Agyapong, and some of his children, including Kenneth Takyi Agyapong, Nana Akua Agyapong, and Amanda Ayapong, along with businessman Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, also attended the birthday party to celebrate him on his 65th birthday.

The politician received a rousing welcome from the party guests as he made his grand entrance accompanied by his family.

At the event, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's young daughter, Nana Akua Agyapong, courted attention as she made a rare public appearance with her father.

The former MP welcomed the young lady with the late Stacy Offei-Darko, the former National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), who passed away during a surgery at Obengfo Hospital in 2018, many years ago.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's late baby mama and Nana Akua Agyapong's mother Stacy Offei-Darko. Photo source: @Atinka1047fm

Nana Akua Agyapong looked beautiful and all grown up as she sported a white dress and sat beside her father at a big table with her family members.

Despite being one of the many daughters of Kennedy Agyapong's 22 children, Nana Akua has mostly kept out of the limelight, unlike some of her siblings, who have made massive strides in their personal lives and gained popularity on social media.

Kennedy Agyapong serves his supporters on birthday

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong's big celebration party comes days after he held a small gathering at one of his numerous residences, where he invited his campaign team and supporters.

The former Assin Central constituency MP showed his humility as he served the supporters breakfast during their gathering at his premises.

The prominent politician held a tray filled with large bagels, which he carefully served to the supporters, who expressed excitement and proclaimed him as the next president of Ghana after the 2028 general elections.

The video of Kennedy Agyapong's daughter, Nana Akua Agyapong, at her father's 65th birthday party:

Kennedy's daughter's party appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Society commented:

"Her father's photocopy."

Nana Qwadjo said:

"No makeup but still beautiful like the morning star ⭐️🥰✌️."

Nana Tachie wrote:

"Her daughter is too fine🥰❤️."

Desmond Gyamfi commented:

"She's so pretty and simple. 😍."

