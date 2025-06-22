The son of Nana Kwame Bediako recently attended the Ghana International School 2025 prom and leavers' dinner event

Lincoln-Jacobs Bediako made a spectacular entrance at the event in a Rolls-Royce alongside his beautiful date

Ghanaians on social media who watched the videos shared varied thoughts in the comment sections of the posts

The son of former presidential aspirant, Nana Kwame Bediako, has got many talking on social media after a video of him at a school function surfaced online.

Lincoln-Jacobs Bediako joined his colleague students and the staff of Ghana International School (GIS) for the institution’s 2025 prom and leavers' dinner event.

Cheddar’s son, Lincoln-Jacobs Bediako, goes to prom with his beautiful date in a Rolls-Royce. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 & @Celebrity_blogg

In a video on X, Lincoln-Jacobs wore an expensive suit and other accessories to complete his look for the prom event. He also braided cornrows.

After dressing up, he left in his Rolls-Royce to pick up his date for the school’s 2025 Prom and leavers’ night event.

The young man took a bouquet along to give to his date before they left for the event. When they got to the location for the event, Lincoln-Jacobs held his date’s hand so she could get out of the luxurious car.

His date wore a sleeveless gold beaded gown. Lincoln-Jacobs proved himself a gentleman when, after helping her step out of the car, he ensured her gown was well-placed even before they started walking to the hall.

Cheddar’s son's Prom Night appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post of the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Brodaboy24 said:

“I don’t know if it’s rebranding or it’s the world that’s evolving, but then none of these events is touching our day.”

@kwasicue wrote:

“Today be Otumfuo ein son tomorrow Kwame Bediako. Who is actually my father 🥲🥲🥲.”

@DeeMystikal said:

“Be content with what you have. Live quite lives. None of these things can raise you from the dead. If you have the life of Christ, be content because God has justified you.”

@SirSirCourage wrote:

“Eeeeiiiii. Scrub Seller's Son mpo nie na me Cocoa Krakye ba wait for me 😀😀😃.”

@EdemLogistics said:

“That is all Cheddar wanted. Like Paa Kwesi Nduom, Cheddar also wanted to be called a former Presidential Candidate.”

@KinPorsy wrote:

“Forget this. Our Day is the Greatest of all time.”

@RocketScie8225 said:

“Wo y3 sikanii ba ampa. Another Otumfouo Nana doing his thing. Fa ma omo🔥.”

@degencryptokobi wrote:

“Guys, don’t worry, our kids would also go to prom with Helicopters. Let's keep grinding 💪🔥”

@JosephNyar56056 said:

“Ei this money dey una people dey find and see. Na we dey struggle find. Ehard.”

@Ayoungy_007 wrote:

“Abeg oh the Ghana we know of nu, how many we get??”

Source: YEN.com.gh