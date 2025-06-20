A video has surfaced online allegedly showing Inusah Ahmed’s lavish mansion and a fleet of high-end luxury cars parked in his garage

The PAC Academy financier appears to have a strong appetite for luxury, evident in both his residence and choice of vehicles

He was arrested by the FBI, along with three accomplices, over their suspected role in a $100 million scam

A video capturing the opulent home of Inusah Ahmed, popularly known as Pascal or Agony, has surfaced online, days after his arrest in a joint operation involving the FBI and Ghanaian authorities.

The footage, now making rounds on social media, offers a rare glimpse into the extravagant lifestyle of the young football administrator.

A sneak peek at Inusah Ahmed's mansion in Offinso

Located in Offinso, a suburb of Kumasi, Inusah’s mansion has drawn attention for all the right—and now wrong—reasons.

With its pristine tiled compound, lush-green lawns, and striking architecture, the property stands out like a modern-day palace.

The blend of elegance and eco-conscious design makes the home a head-turner.

A video, reportedly captured by someone close to him, showcases not only the grandeur of the house but also an impressive fleet of luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz S Class and a Bentley parked inside the garage.

Inusah Ahmed implicated in high-profile $100m fraud case

While his wealth and taste for luxury had long been admired, recent developments have cast a shadow over his empire.

Inusah was picked up alongside Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, also known as Kofi Boat, Patrick Kwame Asare and Derrick Van Yeboah in a sweeping operation on Friday, June 13, 2025, per Ghanasoccernet.

The quartet are reportedly at the centre of a $100 million fraud case linked to Business Email Compromise (BEC) and romance scams.

The arrests, executed with assistance from the Ghana Police Service and the FBI, were the result of months-long investigations.

Inusah Ahmed's involvement in football

Despite the swirling controversy, Inusah’s name had become synonymous with PAC Academy—a fast-rising football club he founded in Offinso.

Competing in Ghana’s Division One League, the club is regarded as one of the most well-structured in the country’s lower divisions, according to KickGH.

With its own clubhouse, modern team bus, and dedicated playing field, PAC Academy rivals some top-flight clubs in terms of infrastructure.

The project was seen as a beacon of hope for youth development in the Ashanti Region.

Though the headlines haven’t favoured him recently, the silence from football authorities has been deafening.

Neither the Ghana Football Association (GFA) nor the Ashanti Region Football Association (ARFA) has issued a statement yet.

However, insiders hint that PAC Academy's status could come under review depending on how the legal process unfolds.

PAC Academy player heads to Germany for trials

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that rising football talent Rashid Nuhu has been presented with a major opportunity to pursue his dreams.

The 16-year-old SHS student is currently in Germany for a one-month trial with seven-time Bundesliga champions Schalke 04.

Before his European move, Rashid had accumulated 765 minutes of game time in the Division One League, playing for PAC Academy.

