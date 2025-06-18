Joseph Kwadwo Badu Boateng, a Ghanaian figure widely referred to as “Dada Joe Remix,” has faced serious legal repercussions in the United States due to his alleged involvement in a decades-long transnational fraud scheme.

This scheme reportedly duped numerous elderly victims, particularly targeting American citizens.

US Authorities Charge Dada Joe Remix in Major Romance and Inheritance Fraud

According to a detailed report issued by the U.S. Department of Justice, Boateng was apprehended in Ghana on May 28, 2025, following a formal extradition request from U.S. authorities.

This came after investigations uncovered his crucial role in orchestrating a sophisticated fraud operation that took place over ten years, from 2013 to 2023.

On May 30, 2025, Boateng was formally indicted in the District of Arizona, facing serious charges that include conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. After his indictment, he was extradited to the United States to face prosecution.

Court records from the U.S. Attorney’s Office shed light on the nature of the allegations against Boateng and his associates, indicating that they operated a pervasive romance and inheritance scam.

They allegedly misled vulnerable elderly victims into believing they had inherited valuable assets, such as gold and jewellery.

To facilitate the release of these supposed inheritances, victims were coaxed into paying fictitious taxes and fees—a tactic that exploited their trust and financial situation.

The charges against Boateng and his alleged co-conspirators are part of a broader federal initiative aimed at dismantling international fraud networks that specifically target senior citizens.

This crackdown was announced in conjunction with World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, emphasising the U.S. Department of Justice's commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of older Americans.

In related actions, five additional individualsDwayne Asafo Adjei, David Onyinye Abuanekwu, Nancy Adom, Eric Aidoo, and Nader Wasif, were charged in the Northern District of Ohio for their involvement in analogous scams.

The indictment, which was unsealed on June 4, details how this group reportedly defrauded elderly citizens across the U.S. between December 2017 and March 2024, leveraging fake romantic relationships and bogus business transactions to siphon funds.

U.S. officials asserted that the group effectively laundered the stolen money, distributing the proceeds to co-conspirators located in Ghana and other international regions.

Furthermore, another indictment, unsealed on May 13, 2025, identifies Otuo Amponsah, Anna Amponsah, Hannah Adom, Portia Joe, Abdoul Issaka Assimiou, and, notably, again, Dwayne Asafo Adjei.

This group faces charges linked to similar romance scams, wherein they tricked seniors into transferring large sums of money under various pretences.

All three cases are currently under investigation by the FBI and represent a concerted effort by the Justice Department to combat the international fraud epidemic that preys on the elderly.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi reiterated the department's commitment:

“Prosecutors across the country are intensifying our efforts against malicious schemes that target older Americans."

"We are actively collaborating with law enforcement both domestically and internationally to ensure these criminals face justice and to protect our seniors.”

Dada Joe Remix buys a filing station

Dada Joe Remix has expanded his businesses after he purchased a new filling station in a viral video.

The businessman disclosed that he paid $ 1.2 million for the new facility that would create jobs for the youth while serving the community.

The X video is below:

Showboy speaks after the FBI raid in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about an unverified rumour concerning the arrest of affluent business magnate Dada Joe Remix.

Dada Joe Remix, a cousin of the viral musician Showboy, was reportedly facing extradition to the United States, according to the reports.

Showboy distanced himself from his cousin in response to the allegations about the Dada Joe Remix.

