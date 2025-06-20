A video showing alleged fraudster, Kofi Boat's plush mansion and the number of expensive luxury cars parked in his garage has surfaced online

The close associate of dancehall star Shatta Wale often hosted expensive parties, which the musician attended, giving fans a peek into his residence

He was arrested by a joint Ghanaian police and FBI operation, along with two more accomplices, for their alleged involvement in a $100 million scam

A video showing the expensive mansion owned by alleged fraudster Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, aka Kofi Boat, has surfaced online following his alleged arrest by the FBI.

Kofi Boat lived in one of Ghana’s wealthiest neighbourhoods, where his all-white mansion grabbed attention with its flamboyance. His house also contained a massive garage filled with a fleet of luxurious vehicles.

Videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media showed the full majesty of the high-end lifestyle he lived and the praise and acclaim he won before his arrest in a joint operation with Ghanaian and US authorities.

Kofi Boat and two accomplices were reportedly arrested last Friday, June 13, 2025, by Ghana Police Service officers in collaboration with the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

He is alleged to have led a crime syndicate wanted by US authorities in connection with a $100 million fraud scheme. Kofi Boat was arrested alongside two accomplices, Inusah Ahmed, also known as Pacal, and Derrick Van Yeboah.

All about Kofi Boat’s mansion

Kofi Boat had a close bond with Ghanaian dancehall superstar Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, and the two often partied together.

The musician has publicly acknowledged him as his mentor and godfather and praised him for helping him with advice on how to be a businessman and investor.

In January 2022, Shatta Wale stormed Kofi Boat’s mansion to join the wealthy socialite in celebrating his birthday.

The dancehall superstar performed several of his hit songs to make the party a lively one. He was also seen hanging out and having fun with Kofi Boat.

The YouTube video of Shatta Wale at Kofi Boat’s mansion is below.

Another video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the exterior of Kofi Boat’s mansion in its full grandeur.

The beautiful white mansion stood out from its neighbouring buildings, highlighting the scope of wealth at his command.

The TikTok video of the exterior of Kofi Boat’s mansion is below.

All about Kofi Boat’s luxury car fleet

Embattled businessman Kofi Boat has also owned numerous luxury cars during his heyday.

He was known to drive a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and owned other cars within his garage.

In a video from his infamous 2022 birthday party, Kofi Boat, Shatta Wale, and other friends were seen on Kofi Boat’s compound, with a full view of his cars visible as they carried out their activities.

The YouTube video showing the alleged fraudster's cars is below.

Kofi Boat’s cars and mansion stir reactions

Ghanaians shared their opinions on the videos showing Kofi Boat’s immense wealth prior to his downfall.

YEN.com.gh gathered some responses below.

too_cute_efya said:

"A few moments later 😂😂, moma y3n nkwasea pressure dodo"

OXYGEN SG commented:

"Since the caption at the top says, ' may his success locate me, ' is that person still waiting for it? 😂😂😂"

Empress Godiva ♍️ said:

"Are you still tapping or the tapping is finished? 🤣"

Kofi Boat spotted looking ill after arrest

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported on Kofi Boat's hospitalisation a few days after his arrest by the FBI.

A photo of him that surfaced on social media showed him looking dejected in light of the probe.

Reports indicated that he fell ill after authorities detained him and was rushed to receive treatment.

