Seasoned media personality Afua Asantewaa got many people admiring her beautiful marriage when she shared a video of her dancing with her husband

The lovely video, which was posted on her Instagram page, showed her hugging her husband tightly and dancing to legendary musician Kojo Antwi's love songs titled Me Do Fo Pa.

Many social media users admired their marriage and how the video got them praying for a love like theirs

Guinness World Record sing-a-thon hopeful Afua Asantewaa warmed the hearts of many when she and her husband, Kofi Aduonum, displayed the affection they have for each other in a video.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband Kofi Aduonum all booed up in a video. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa and her husband all booed up

Afua Asantewaa took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful vidoe of the memorable moment she shared with her husband, Mr Aduonum.

The video was taken in their well-furnished kitchen at their residence in Canada, where Afua Asantewaa is said to be studying music as a scholarship student.

The married couple were wrapped in each other's arms as they hugged tightly. They danced salsa to one of legendary musician Kojo Antwi's love songs titled Me Do Fo Pa.

Mr Aduonum did not show his face in the video as he wore a red hoodie with matching shorts; however, Afua Asantewaa's facial expression as she danced with her husband showed how smitten she was.

In the caption of the video, she shared some marriage advice, she wrote;

"Nothing seems real until you experience it. Our story has been our song praising our saviour all day long."

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa and her husband's video

Many people described the video as beautiful, while others talked about the lovely bond between Afua Asantewaa and Mr Aduonim.

The video got many of their fervent fans concluding that marriage was a beautiful experience once you find your person.

The reactions of social media users to the lovely video of Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Mr Aduonum, dancing in the kitchen are below:

pboat.ca said:

"You dey worry Mr Aduonum ei this lady 😊. Have u guys relocated to Canada 🇨🇦?"

dannnygh said:

"Isn’t that Twi phrase used for a parent child relationship? 🤔"

efe_papabi said:

"MAY GOD REPLENISH UR LOVE AND LIFE."

bebesagoe said:

"Marriage is beautiful. I never regret getting married ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍."

ayeleykomey12yahoo.com_ said:

"This is Beautiful ❣️🥰🥰."

mavisgoodlife said:

"I just love how you love and always stand for family ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

adoma881 said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💋 love is sweet when you meet the right person ❤️❤️❤️."

Afua Asantewaa and her husband Kofi Aduonum rocking African print attire. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Asantewaa goes shopping with her daughters in the US

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian Guinness World Record hopeful Afua Asantewaa Aduonum jetted off to the United States, accompanied by her three daughters.

The popular media personality shared moments from their journey abroad, documenting their travel experience from Ghana all the way to their destination in the U.S.

Fans were especially touched by heartwarming videos of the family enjoying their first hours after landing, including a fun shopping trip that quickly went viral online.

Source: YEN.com.gh