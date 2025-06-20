Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa has announced that she's shifting from attempting to break world records to becoming a music artist

She shared her new career direction on Twitter on June 19, 2025, and asked fans to help her choose a genre of music to explore

Asantewaa made two unsuccessful Guinness World Record attempts in 2023 and 2024, both times being disqualified due to breaking the rules

Ghanaian media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum has announced that she’s embarking on a new music project after two failed singathon attempts.

Afua Asantewaa announces she's embarking on a new music project after two unsuccessful singathons.

Source: Instagram

According to the social media sensation, she is working on releasing new music in an effort to transition to the next phase of her career.

She announced her new plans in an X (formerly Twitter) post shared on Thursday, 19th June, 2025.

Afua Asantewaa, a journalist and businesswoman, attempted twice to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.

Her first attempt occurred in December 2023 in Accra and became a nationwide sensation.

She sang for five days from midnight on Sunday, December 24, 2023, till 7:00 am on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Asantewaa’s singathon aimed to break the existing record of 105 hours, set by Indian singer Sunil Waghmare in 2012.

Ultimately, she failed to break the record, as she announced in February 2024 that Guinness World Records informed her the attempt was unsuccessful due to her failure to follow certain rules.

She attempted a second singathon a year later but was once again disqualified for breaking the rules on rest time allowed.

Afua Asantwaa announces new music career chapter

In the aftermath of her second failed singathon, Afua Asantewaa said the two attempts had been rewarding despite not achieving the desired results.

"It's been a challenging yet rewarding journey, and an incredible experience. Having had the opportunity to explore my potential on the esteemed Guinness World Records platform on two occasions has led to discovery, growth, development, success, and life-altering events that have shaped my being," she said.

She signalled that she would move on to other pursuits in her career, which she’s now clarified involves becoming a musician herself.

Asantewaa said in recent weeks, a producer called her, and they started working on a new song.

She asked her fans for input on what sort of music she should release.

“A Producer 📞 & I answered 🎶 Single out soon. R&B, Country music, Reggae or?” she queried.

Afua Asantewaa’s Twitter post is below.

Reactions to her post were generally positive, with fans applauding her resilience despite suffering setbacks.

Details on Afua Asantewaa's second failed singathon

Afua Asantewaa’s second singathon started on December 21, 2024, at Heroes' Park of the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Afua Asantewaa completes her second singathon attempt at the Heroes Park in Kumasi after 121 hours and 39 minutes.

Source: Instagram

She sang continuously for 121 hours and 39 minutes, ending the attempt on December 26, 2024.

In May 2025, Afua Asantewaa announced the failure of her second attempt.

She shared portions of an email from Guinness World Records, which said she took a 15-minute break instead of the recommended five minutes of rest time at one point and another 105-minute break instead of the accumulated rest period of ten minutes at another point.

Her Instagram post announcing the results is below.

Afua Asantewaa denounces long-distance relationships

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian celebrity Afua Asantewaa stated that she’s not interested in long-distance relationships as they are very challenging

Her comments came after she relocated to North America with her three children, with her husband, Kofi Aduonum, still in Ghana.

Reacting to her comments, some social media users asked Afua Asantewaa to move back to Ghana to save her marriage.

Source: YEN.com.gh