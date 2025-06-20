Ghanaian celebrity Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum's husband has shown his true love after he massaged her feet in a viral video

The celebrity couple looked adorable together in Canada after her failed singathon attempts

Some social media users have commented on Afua Asantewaa and her husband's viral video on Instagram

Ghanaian celebrity Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum, renowned for her failed singathon attempts and her husband, have become the perfect couple that most Instagram users look up to for inspiration andrelationship tips.

In her latest Instagram post, the event planner shared their private moment depicting her husband, Kofi Aduonum, massaging her feet in a lovely video.

Afua Singathon’s husband pampers her with a foot massage in a heartfelt video. Photo credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon.

The good-looking and talented sports journalist looked relaxed with a smile on his face as he massaged Afua Asantewaa Singathon's feet to help her unwind after a long day.

Before Kofi arrived in Canada, the celebrity mother Afua Asantewaa Singathon publicly disclosed that one of the aspects she missed most about being miles away from her husband is the relaxing foot massages she enjoys from her better half.

Lady blasts Afua Singathon's husband for massaging her feet

An Instagram user Doris Kodom has blasted the celebrity couple for flaunting their relationship on social media. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kodomd01 stated:

"Don’t know why you think we care so much about you and your marriage, we've got our lives to live. SMH."

ruthdziedzorm stated:

"@kodomd01 why do u have to comment in the first place if u don't care, u should have just closed ur eyes and passed.😂😂😂😂😂, learn to be minding ur business without hurting other people. Peace."

angelaezire stated:

"@kodomd01 some of you like trouble ooo chai...maame panimu s3i you won't mind your business."

kodomd01 stated:

"@angelaezire, Hope u guys know there is something called freedom of speech, right? Smfh."

maq__10 stated:

"You post every single thing. It should not be so. People hate good things."

iam_bellasonne stated:

"Awww. Best foot massages are the best😍."

irenenhyira366 stated:

"You and this old man kraaa de3😂."

filapa2 stated:

"Hwe de3 way3 papa payin tri hu, ah gen z nkwadaa paa de3."

The Instagram video is below:

Afua Singthon's husband flies to Canada

Afua Asantewaa Singathon's husband made his family happy after he arrived in Canada after a few months apart from his beloved kin.

The father-of-three was photographed in a viral moment with his beautiful daughter in Toronto to mark the 2025 Father's Day celebrations.

Before his visit, Afua Asantewaa made a public outcry about the challenges of long-distance relationships and marriages.

She highlighted the lack of physical touch and connections, which can cause havoc in many relationships.

The Instagram video is below:

Otumfuo blesses Afua Singathon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who blessed Ghanaian event planner Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum in a viral video.

Afua Asantewaa Singathon, her spouse, and management were present at the inaugural Awukudae in 2025, held at the Manhyia Palace and geared at honouring ancestors. The celebrity had just held her second singathon attempt, hence the blessings from the king.

Some social media users commented on Afua Asantewaa's husband's fashion sense and the royal event.

Source: YEN.com.gh