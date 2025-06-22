BullGod has reacted to the arrest of businessman Kofi Boat by the FBI and Interpol over an alleged $100 million fraud case

The artiste manager expressed confidence in his friend's innocence and urged the public to wait for the full facts

Kofi Boat was remanded in custody alongside two others, while a fourth suspect remains at large

BullGod, the former manager of dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, has commented on the recent arrest of Ghanaian businessman Isaac Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Kofi Boat, by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

According to BullGod, time would vindicate Kofi Boat, suggesting that the circumstances surrounding his arrest will eventually be clarified.

Kofi Boat was arrested in a joint operation between Interpol and the FBI on Friday, June 13, 2025.

According to reports, two other individuals, including, one Inusah Ahmed, were apprehended with the businessman over their alleged involvement in a $100 million fraud scheme.

Another suspect, Patrick Kwame Asare, reportedly evaded arrest and is currently at large.

The suspects recently appeared before a Magistrate Court on Monday, June 16, 2025, and were remanded into police custody.

They are also subject to extradition to the US, where they would go on trial and possibly be sentenced to prison if found guilty.

Reacting to the news, BullGod, known in private circles as Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, expressed confidence in Kofi Boat's innocence, stating that time would reveal the truth.

BullGod defends Kofi Boat, dismisses fraud allegations

Speaking on the Saturday, June 21, 2025, edition of the United Showbiz programme, BullGod said he was surprised to see many Ghanaians celebrating Kofi Boat's arrest on social media. He referred to Kofi Boat as a friend.

“My concern is about the substance of the case. Kofi Boat is a good friend of mine. I was at the court on Friday to support him. The Kofi Boat I know isn’t a fraudster. I sit here as an example of somebody who has been accused of something before, and time vindicated me," he said.

"Time will vindicate the innocent ones, and those who are guilty will be known. So we should be patient. I don’t know why we are happy when people are in some kind of trouble. It tells you how sad we are as a people in this country. I pray for strength for Kofi Boat and his family,” he added.

This statement implies that BullGod believes Kofi Boat will be exonerated once all facts are known.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing, and authorities are expected to provide more information as it progresses.

Reaction to BullGod's comments on Kofi Boat's arrest

Ghanaians on social media have shared their views on BullGod's comments regarding Kofi Boat's arrest.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Joshua Asamoah Larbi said:

"Waaa Look, he wanted to live a good life without hustling: someone will take so many years to work and you will take a few hours to enjoy: will you be happy when someone steal you, masa get out."

@Bright Dee also said:

"When Africa man is happy it means his brother is in trouble."

@Twumasi-ankrah Nkansah commented:

"People defend what they like not what is right."

