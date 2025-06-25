Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah continued her birthday festivities in Paris, France, after a birthday party held in Geneva, Switzerland

On June 25, 2025, she shared photos of herself in a chic outfit while enjoying wine, with a caption about her love of drinking wine

The adventure in Paris comes a few days after she held a birthday party with many friends in attendance, including Sandra Ankobiah and Serwaa Amihere's sister

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has been spotted in Paris for the latest leg of her planned birthday activities.

Nana Aba Anamoah storms Paris for a chilling spree as part of her birthday celebrations. Image credit: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

The former GhOne TV news anchor shared photos on Instagram on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, showing her having fun in France.

Nana Aba posed in a beautiful black tank top with a brooch fixed on it, a black and white cap on her head, and flashed her pearly whites in a smile.

The photos also showed her holding a wine glass in anticipation of sipping it in pure bliss.

She added a caption to her post indicating her deep love for wine.

“I only drink champagne on two occasions: when I’m in love and when I’m not. Bonjour 🥰” she wrote.

Anamoah visited Europe to celebrate her birthday, which occurred on Thursday, June 19.

She hyped up the event with many posts on social media, indicating her desire to hold nothing back when celebrating the big day.

The Instagram post of Nana Aba Anamoah in Paris is below.

Nana Aba Anamoah enjoys at birthday party

A few days after her birthday, Nana Aba Anamoah and a select group of friends celebrated her birthday at a party in Geneva, Switzerland.

Videos from the celebration shared by the journalist on social media depicted the magnificent night of enjoyment they had, complete with champagne, a cake, and good music.

Nana Aba Anamoah celebrates her birthday at an exclusive party held in Geneva, Switzerland on June 20, 2025.. Image credit: @thenanaba

Source: Instagram

Many of her best friends, including media personality and lawyer Sandra Ankobiah, as well as Mami Oh My Hair, her protege Serwaa Amihere’s sister, were in attendance.

Anamoah noted that she dearly missed Amihere, as she could not make the event.

“My dearest friends 💕🥰 What a beautiful night of ENJOYMENT 😀. I love you. We miss you, Serwaa Amihere. Finish hard…SOON 😊” she captioned her post.

The Instagram video of Nana Aba Anamoah and her friends at her birthday party in Switzerland is below.

Ghanaians react to Nana Aba’s birthday festivities

Social media users shared lovely messages in reaction to Nana Aba Anamoah’s birthday posts.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

boatengnanakwabena said:

"Auntie Nana Aba, you look sublime 🔥"

yawscanty wrote:

"The champagne 🍾 queen 👸"

Brodaboy commented:

"Nana Aba nie"

Nana Aba ignores journalist’s rude questions

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Aba Anamoah classily ignored the probing questions of a journalist at an event.

She was in attendance at the Thomas Partey football tournament on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, when she was ambushed by a journalist, who asked inappropriate questions about social media rumours.

Anoamoah ignored the questions and received praise on social media for her composure.

