Madam Mary Agyei Nnuro, the mother of seasoned gospel singer Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has passed away

She was 80 years old at the time of her passing, as seen in an announcement shared by the award-winning singer

Diana Asamoah's fans have commiserated with her ahead of the one week observance and the funeral of her mom

Ghanaian singer Diana Asamoah has announced that her mother Mary Agyei Nnuro, aka Akosua Barima, has passed away.

Gospel singer Diana Asamoah loses her mother, Madam Mary Agyei Nnuro, with many mourning alongside her. Photo source: EvangelistDianaAsamoah

The gospel singer shared the one-week observance poster for her mother via TikTok on Saturday, June 21, 2025.

Her one-week observance, per tradition demands, will be held on July 3 in Kwabre Kasaam in the Ashanti Region.

In a new video after announcing her mother's death, she established that she would share the funeral details later.

Mary Agyei Nnuro died at the age of 80 years. Her death comes at a time when the singer is navigating her new-found popularity as a broadcaster.

The host of Angel FM's Akoko Abon radio has garnered significant traction often arising from her explosive takes about Christianity trends and religious figures including Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, the founder of the Believers Worship Center.

While some netizens hailed her for the consistent efforts in calling out Adom Kyei-Duah's practices, others have tagged her rants as a personal agenda against the preacher.

The feud has reached an all time high with some netizens linked allegedly linked to Adom Kyei Duah making death threats against Diana Asamoah.

Diana Asamoah's relationship with her mother

Despite Diana Asamoah's status as one of Ghana's most revered gospel musicians, not much is known about her personal life. In 2011, rumours about the singer's strained relationship with her mother forced her to address the issue publicly.

GhanaWeb previously reported that the singer had to invite her parents up on stage during a previously performance at Bantama Christ Apostolic Church to prove that she had no bad blood with them, contrary to the rumours.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah is a celebrated Ghanaian gospel singer. Photo source: TheEvangelistDianaAsamoah

Netizens mourn death of Diana Asamoah's mom

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the passing of Diana Asamoah's mother.

Many expressed sorrow for what she was going through and prayed that she would find strength and comforting.

Maame Sarah33 said:

"My condolence mama🙏🙏🙏."

LadyLeePearl$77 wrote:

"I'm so sorry Evangelist. May God strengthen you and the rest of the family. You are LOVED! 😘😘."

babyluv ❤️ noted:

"She call maame baby and I call siwaa may your gentle soul rest in perfect peace my auntie."

Kumawood stars mourn with Komfo Kolegae

Earlier, YEN.com.gh also reported that Kumawood actor Komfo Kolegae had announced the death of his mother on June 12, 2025.

Madam Afia Pokuaa's passing came weeks after he shared footage and celebrated her on Mother's Day on his official TikTok.

Kumawood stars including Dr Likee, Kwaku Manu and Nana Yeboah also visited the actor's home to console him and his family.

