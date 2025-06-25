The news that Akua Antwiwaa, a rising sensation on TikTok, has died after a battle with illness has left many in sorrow

Her latest video, posted just five days ago, showed the two-year-old looking energetic as she prepared to eat her meal

Netizens who took to the comments section of the video expressed sorrow after it was confirmed that the two-year-old is no more

The last video featuring the Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Akua Antwiwaa, prior to her demise, is getting massive reactions online.

The video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikToker's official page on June 20, showed the three-year-old about to enjoy a meal.

She looked focused as she peeled the shells off the boiled eggs, preparing to enjoy rice with sauce.

The voice of a woman was also heard in the background urging her to eat the food.

The news of the TikTok sensation’s sudden demise went viral on Monday, June 23, 2025, with many expressing their deepest condolences to the family.

Details of the little girl's demise remain sketchy, however, Akua's mother has taken to TikTok to announce her daughter's passing.

"I am sorry to announce the sudden death of my lovely daughter, ANTWIWAA. MAY YOU REST IN PERFECT PEACE," her post read.

At the time of writing the report, the emotional video had raked in over 3,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Akua Antwiwaa's Demise

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video sent messages of condolence to the grieving family during this difficult time.

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

"It is time for solitude and solidarity. I wish the family strength in this difficult time. May God be with them during this tough period."

miss_abenaruth:

"God, if it is not true that she is gone, please heal her. This is very heartbreaking."

Afia Adutwumwaa Morrosa added:

"Why did you do this to us and your mom? Aww, one of the people who gave me joy on social media. Aww, keep resting, and come back to us if possible in your next life. We promise to love you more. My condolences to the mom and the family."

Nana Ama added:

"Rest well, Antwiwaa. What a cold world we live in. This video was posted 5 days ago, and all of a sudden, her next video is RIP."

Cortez added:

"Because of this girl, someone is at the hospital because of the RIP video. Please tell us it’s not true. Please, please, please."

