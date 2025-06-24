Heaven Way Chapel International Ministry overseer, Nana Agradaa, shared a lovely video of her bonding with her husband, Angel Asiamah and daughter Rihanna

In the lovely video shared on TikTok, the family were seen enjoying abele bought from the Pet Shop Ice cream

Many people talked about Agradaa's beautiful family, while others were unhappy with the profane words she used

Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa shared a lovely video of her spending quality time with her husband Angel Asiamah and her daughter Rihanna.

Agradaa and her family enjoy abele

Agradaa on TikTok shared a lovely video of her enjoying the famous local ice cream known in Ghana as Abele.

Her husband, Angel Asiamah, was seated in the driver's seat while she sat in the front passenger's seat, her daughter Rihanna chose the backseat.

Agradaa and Angel flaunted their romance in the video. She was captured asking him whether he would share his abele with her and whether he had it in him to feed her.

"Noko Pet Shop Ice Cream. Noko beautiful. If you are married to an old man, you can do these things," she said in the video.

Agradaa showed that she had a beautiful bond with her daughter Rihanna. Whenever she mentioned a word associated with the controversial word Noko, Rihanna responded by saying ice cream or mentioned her name.

That part of the video got many people appreciating and talking about Agradaa's daughter's maturity in eliminating herself from the online feud her mother has with gospel singer Empress Gifty.

Reactions to Agradaa and family enjoying abele

Many people applauded Rihanna for not getting involved in her mother's feud with Empress Gifty. Her beautiful smile and vibrant personality charmed many Ghanaians.

Others were also not pleased with the profane language the Heaven Way overseer used while her daughter was around.

The reactions of social media users to Agradaa and her family's video are below:

AJ🕊 said:

"Na Asiamah die3, mesuro ma wo oo🤣..Marriage wei die3 unless 6feet o nny3 saa, Ghanaians will have a good show for you 😂🤣🤣."

winnie_kuu said:

"The noko is more popular now that Mama 99 ideas is using it 😂😂😂 but wait oooo Rihanna doesn't understand the Twi na koti n 3tw3 yi😅."

brempong Maame said:

"The daughter is well trained. She never indulges in the adult beef even as mummy continuously mentioned noko."

Queen B said:

"Your daughter is very beautiful. Please don’t use those words around her please. She’s an innocent princess."

Agradaa scolds her backing vocalist

YEN.com.gh reported that controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa stirred online debate once again after a video surfaced showing her reprimanding a female backing vocalist during a live praise and worship session at her church.

The incident took place during the Sunday service on June 22, 2025, and was broadcast on both her YouTube and TV platforms. In the video, Agradaa was seen openly scolding the singer to sing loudly.

The moment drew criticism from some social media users, who expressed concern over Agradaa’s frequent harsh treatment of church members during worship.

