Ghanaian content creator Naana Donkor Arthur reacted to the death of young TikToker Akua Antwiwaa and the conversations it sparked on social media

She rejected claims that the young star's exposure to social media by her mother contributed to her death, noting that death can occur to anyone at anytime

Akua Antwiwaa, a child TikToker, was confirmed dead on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, by her mother in a video shared to her page

U.S.-based Ghanaian content creator Naana Donkor Arthur has reacted to young TikToker Akua Antwiwaa's death.

Speaking in a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, Naana Donkor Arthur addressed claims that the young star’s death was due to her parents exposing her to social media.

She said death is an occurrence that affects every family and has nothing to do with whether an individual uses social media or not.

Naana Donkor, who has an autistic son, argued that if she had given birth to him in the social media era, people would have claimed his condition was due to her being too present on social media.

She asked for more sympathy to be shown to the grieving family.

The TikTok video of her addressing Akua Antwiwaa’s death is below.

Tiktoker Akua Antwiwaa passes away

Rumours swirled on social media that Ghanaian TikTok star, Akua Antwiwaa, had died on Tuesday, June 24, 2025.

The news sent shockwaves all across social media, with many people hoping it was false.

A day later on Wednesday, June 25, her mother and handler of her social media pages confirmed the tragic demise of the young Antwiwaa.

Sharing a video of her daughter, she announced her death and hoped she would rest in perfect peace.

"I am sorry to announce the sudden death😭😭😭of my lovely daughter ANTWIWAA💔💔💔MAY YOU REST IN PERFECT PEACE😭😭😭😭." she said.

Her confirmation left social media users in mourning as many shared fond memories of the young online sensation.

Akua Antwiwaa, who has over 202k followers, went viral on TikTok in 2024 after her mother began sharing adorable videos of her.

Majority of the videos showed her looking cheerful as she either showcased her dance moves or ate at a salon without any help from her mother.

The TikTok video announcing her sad death is below.

NDA’s comments on Akua’s death stirs reactions

Ghanaians on social media shared varying opinions on the video of Naana Donkor Arthur talking about Akua Antwiwaa’s passing.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

Abena Adepa722 said:

"It’s safe for some people, it's not safe for some people, too. Social media is dangerous."

Elizabeth Amoako631 wrote:

"So sad, may her soul RIP"

NK commented:

"Honestly, we just have to understand that life would happen regardless. It's a matter of destiny. So painful, but we have no control. God rest her soul. 🙏🙏"

Kleva_Jewel 💎 🇬🇭 wrote:

"Thank you, Ma🙏🙏🙏 May her soul rest in peace."

user496188047586 said:

"Hmm. Asem oo Ghana"

Mathias Arthur commented:

"We have human beings and non-human beings on social media, and all hands are not the same. The child was too small to be eating on social media."

Akua Antwiwaa’s last video breaks hearts

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a resurfaced video of Akua Asantewaa stirred emotions on social media.

The video, shared on the TikToker's official page, showed the three-year-old about to enjoy a meal.

She looked focused as she peeled the shells off some boiled eggs, preparing to enjoy rice with sauce.

