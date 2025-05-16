US-based influencer Naana Donkor Arthur laments the Ghana cedi’s recent strength against the dollar

She says the stronger cedi is making it harder for her to support family back home in Ghana

The Bank of Ghana’s update and Bloomberg ranking confirm the cedi as the world’s top-performing currency in 2025

Popular US-based social media influencer Naana Donkor Arthur, also known as NDA, has expressed frustration over the appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against the US dollar.

According to NDA, the cedi’s recent surge in value has made it more difficult for her to financially support loved ones back home in Ghana.

Lamenting in a video shared on her TikTok page, the US-based TikToker explained that the rising value of the cedi means she has to spend more dollars to send the same amount of money to Ghana.

"This morning, the money has dropped totally. I was sending somebody $170 last week, but today, I have to send $200. That's a $30 difference. So, please, I can do any money now," she said.

At the time NDA sent the $170 last week, the exchange rate was hovering around GH¢13 to the US dollar. However, the rate has dropped to GH¢12, meaning that the $200 she remitted home is equivalent to GH¢2,480.

As a result, NDA urged her audience in Ghana to pray for a weakening of the dollar’s strength, which would ease the pressure on Ghanaians abroad who feel obligated to send money home.

Cedi Ranked as the World's Best-Performing Currency

The Ghanaian cedi has been performing well against major currencies, appreciating steadily since the beginning of 2025.

Per the last update provided by the Bank of Ghana (BoG), the local currency is trading at GH¢12.5 to the US dollar.

Bloomberg, one of the world’s leading business and finance news portals, ranked the cedi as the best-performing currency in the world.

Reactions to NDA's plea for dollar's rise

NDA's plea received mixed reactions from netizens, with some criticising her concerns.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@𝔓𝔢𝔤𝔤𝔶 said:

"Who should pray for the money to go up, hw3 very soon one dollar one Cedi."

@Thepeprah replied

"Me de3 if it goes down p3 I don’t like it, my chop money reduces."

@N P K also said:

"Enemies of progress, their personal interest matters to them."

@addailinda16 commented:

"We are praying it depreciates to 9cedis so that I can also afford to buy my own car."

@Isaiah Naniyo also commented:

"The current generation is often characterised by its self-centred nature. Many people prioritise their own interests above all else. Very bad generation."

Man storms market to demand lower prices

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian man stormed a local market to demand that traders reduce prices following the cedi’s strong performance.

In a video, he argued that prices ought to fall now that the currency has gained significantly against the US dollar.

His bold move sparked online praise, with many netizens supporting his call for price consistency.

