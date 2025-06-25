Akua Antwiwaa: 5 Unforgettable Videos of TikTok Sensation That Will Be Missed
- 2-year-old TikToker and internet sensation Akua Antwiwaa has sadly passed away, and her mother announced the entertainment app on June 25, 2025
- Details of what caused her death are not yet known; however, several sympathisers have taken to social media to commiserate with her mother and her family
- In light of this, YEN.com.gh has compiled five of her videos which will forever get many of her fans missing her
The mother of two-year-old TikTok and internet sensation Akua Antwiwaa announced the passing of her little girl on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. In light of this, funny videos of the little girl have taken over social media as many people mourn her passing.
Akua Antwiwaa passes on
Many sympathisers and fans have taken to social media to share old videos of Akua Antwiwaa and to express their sad and deep emotions about her passing.
Unfortunately, details surrounding the death of the budding TikToker are unknown. However, her mother took to her official TikTok account, @spendy_vee, to announce that her daughter was no more.
Akua Antwiwaa's mother announces her daughter's death
Below are the five lovely videos of the late Akua Antwiwaa that many of her fans would miss:
- Dancing to Wo Maame Baako song
- Watching her videos on TikTok
- Her second birthday celebration
November 11, 2024
- Dancing to Stonebwoy and Spice's Jiggle & Whine
- Making funny faces while eating
Obiyaa Mabel dies after 3-Year battle with kidney cancer
YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian TikTok content creator Obiyaa Mabel sadly passed away following a courageous three-year battle with kidney cancer.
Diagnosed shortly before her university graduation in 2022, Obiyaa began sharing her journey with the illness online, inspiring thousands with her strength, honesty, and resilience.
Her passing, announced on June 20, 2025, left her growing TikTok community and followers heartbroken. She left behind a young child, deepening the sorrow among fans who had come to admire her bravery.
