Nigerian musician Davido has purchased a brand-new $8,000 Christian Dior bag for his daughter

Imade Adeleke looked overly excited as she spent time with her superstar dad and her grandmother

Some social media users have commented on Davido and Imade Adeleke's beautiful video on Instagram

Nigerian musician David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly called Davido, has bought a designer bag for his pretty daughter Imade Adeleke.

The proud dad and his daughter spent time together to make some sweet memories despite his busy schedule.

Davido buys a luxurious $8000 Christian Dior bag for his daughter. Photo credit: @davido.

Musician Davido proved he is a caring father and would do anything to make her daughter happy after he showed off a luxury red Dior handbag he purchased for Imade.

The BET winner announced that the 2010-2020s mini Lady Dior handbag cost $8,000 and approximately GH¢46,000.

The famous father urged his daughter to spin around for the camera during a playful 'drip check', and Imade proudly displayed her new high-end jewellery.

Davido buys a $8,000 bag for his daughter

Some social media users have praised Davido for spending quality time with his first daughter on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

adanna193

"See enjoyment wey this girl don miss🥹her mom been doing a good job but dada is Always extra."

unique_queen_stella stated:

"Is she SHY or SCARED?? This are reaction Dey give mixed feelings 😂😂."

qmarshals

"Is good na her grandma dey dia with her....😂."

adelakuntufayl

"The best blessing to any girl child is a supportive father! ❤️❤️👏👏👏👏."

The_big_den_ stated:

"The first thing I said was not a small expensive bag she’s wearing 😭."

floxyqueen_official stated:

"Love her voice and accent 😍."

Chizzyazuoma stated:

"He wasn’t asking for too much after all."

The Instagram video is below:

Davido's daughter enjoys sushi

Another video showed the father and daughter having a sumptuous dinner at a fancy restaurant. A plate of sushi caught young Imade's eye despite the table being laden with various items.

She excitedly asked her well-known father which one she should begin with in the endearing moment, much to the joy of onlookers.

Fans have already expressed their love for Davido for treating his daughter like a princess and prioritising spending time with her after seeing the videos.

The Instagram video is below:

Davido's daughter wins spelling bee competition

Imade Adeleke Aurora, the first child of famed Nigerian artist Davido and businesswoman Sophia Momodu, demonstrated her extraordinary skill by winning the spelling bee at her school.

Sophia Momodu, Davido's baby mom and a well-known beauty and fashion expert, shared her happiness on social media with a touching message announcing her daughter's academic success..

Imade looked majestic in a short-sleeved flowery dress and expensive trainers in an eye-catching Snapchat shot.

As she proudly showed off her well-earned degree, her natural cornrow hairdo undoubtedly added to her alluring image.

Davido's daughter wins a spelling bee competition. Photo credit: @sophiamomodu.

Davido's wife flaunts her new look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the beautiful wife of Nigerian musician Davido, who has gone viral on the internet thanks to her stylish Instagram pictures.

Chioma Adeleke looked elegant in her most recent photos, wearing a black outfit and a beautiful frontal lace haircut.

Davido's wife Chioma's images has received criticism on social media for their extensive retouching.

