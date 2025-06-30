Sharaf Mahama and his girlfriend, Jasmine Djang, made an appearance at the Pathways Tournament event in East Legon on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

In a viral video, the president's son and his girlfriend were spotted spending time together as they observed some sporting activities

Sharaf Mahama and Jasmine Djang's appearance at the event triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media

President John Dramani Mahama's son, Sharaf Mahama, has courted attention after a recent video of him and his girlfriend, Jasmine Djang, surfaced on social media.

The couple attended the Pathways Tournament event at the AIS Sports Complex in East Legon, Accra, on Saturday, June 29, 2025.

The sporting event was organised by Liverpool Football Club star Jeremie Frimpong in collaboration with sports footwear and apparel manufacturers New Balance.

Sharaf and Jasmine attend football event

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Sharaf Mahama and Jasmine Djang, sporting international football jerseys, were spotted sitting together as they watched some sporting activities that were held at the AIS Sports Complex.

The couple appeared to be enjoying the time they were spending together as they conversed with each other.

Jasmine Djang later joined other women at the sports venue to watch Sharaf Mahama represent his Legacy Rise Sports management group in an EAFC 25 video game match against the Ghana Esports Federation president, Igor Boumekpo.

President John Dramani Mahama's son and the 2020 Miss Malaika winner and the 2024 Women’s Choice Award Africa's Entrepreneur of the Year had initially kept their romantic relationship out of the public eye in the beginning.

The couple also declined to confirm their relationship when they were spotted at the same event on many occasions.

Since the start of 2025, Sharaf Mahama and Jasmine Djang have been spotted at various public functions, including President John Dramani Mahama's inauguration dinner event in Accra after he was sworn into office for a second non-consecutive term.

The couple's sighting at the Pathways Tournament event comes weeks after they were spotted embracing each other at the "Battle of the Beasts" boxing event that took place on June 13, 2025, at the renowned Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra.

The video of Sharaf Mahama with his girlfriend Jasmine Djang at a football event in East Legon is below:

Sharaf and Jasmine's event appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

MacBetty commented:

"He looks so much like his dad."

Sisters supporting Sisters said:

"Sister, you do all. I like that. ✌️."

Prince commented:

"The girl is an ex-Miss Malaika queen. She is his girlfriend. They are dating."

Sharaf and Farida Mahama attend boxing event

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Sharaf and Farida Mahama attended the "Battle of the Beasts" boxing event on Friday, June 13, 2025.

In a video, the president's son was spotted teaching his sister how to box as they watched the bout from the ringside.

Sharaf Mahama and Farida Mahama's appearance at the boxing event triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

