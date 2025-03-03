Sharaf Mahama's rumoured girlfriend, Jasmine Djang, was among the best-dressed influencers at the 2025 EMY Africa's brunch event

Jasmine Djang looked extravagant in a two-piece outfit and charming hairstyle to the star-studded programme

Some social media users have committed on Jasmine Djang's beautiful outfit and makeup look on Instagram

President John Dramani Mahama's son Sharaf Mahama's rumoured girlfriend Jasmine Djang, has reintroduced the dress-over-jeans trend.

The 2020 Miss Malaika winner was spotted at the 2025 EMY Africa’s “Generation Now” brunch inside the Mercedes Benz Showroom over the weekend.

Sharaf Mahama's rumoured girlfriend, Jasmine Djang, rocks a two-piece outfit. Photo credits: @jasminedjang and @ghkwaku.

Jasmine Djang looked effortlessly chic in a coloured collared long-sleeve see-through dress and stylish denim jeans to the star-studded event.

The beauty queen wore a centre-parted, shoulder-length bohemian curls hairstyle to place more attention on her stylish ensemble.

Sharaf Mahama's rumoured girlfriend looked flawless in skin tone makeup, medium-length eyelashes and glossy lipstick.

The serial entrepreneur accessorised her look with a gold necklace while flaunting her designer clutch purse.

Jasmine Djang modelled in elegant pointed shoes that matched with her outfit as she showed off her mid-riff.

Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah looked dapper in a stylish short-sleeve shirt and black trousers as he arrived at the event with Jasmine Djang.

The style influencer completed his look with black sunglasses while rocking black and white leather shoes.

Jasmine Djang rocks a dress and jeans

Miss Malaika 2020 winner Jasmine Djang stole the spotlight at Emy Africa's star-studded brunch with her two-piece outfit.

Some Ghanaian users have commented on style influencer Jasmine Djang's stylish look at the event. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

iamwinnerdaniels stated:

"Please, that isn't his wife oo 😂."

highlady_gifty stated:

"Beautiful Queen."

dotty_rutty stated:

"Not his wife."

narh3804 stated:

"Dope."

Watch the video below:

Musician Gyakie rocks a stylish outfit

Ghanaian musician Jackline Acheampong, popularly called Gyakie, turned heads in a long-sleeve blazer and matching short skirt.

Gyakie looked gorgeous in a short pixie-cut hairstyle and heavy makeup as she posed for a lovely photoshoot.

Watch the video below:

Nadia Buari rocks a two-piece outfit

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari looked exquisite in a one-hand long top and matching pants that matched perfectly with her glittering sunglasses.

The award-winning talented actress rocked a voluminous Afro hairstyle and heavy makeup to the event.

Ghanaian actress and style influencer Zynnell Zuh looked splendid in a strapless crop top and form-fitting pants and styled her look with a pink bag.

Nadia Buari's pretty sister wore a glamorous long dress with tassels and elegant high heels to the star-studded program.

Watch the video below:

Gyakie graces the cover of EMY Magazine

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Gyakie and other stars who graced the cover of Emy Africa's Generation Now Magazine.

Award-winning singer Gyakie looked sporty in a stylish ensemble and her short hairstyle for the editorial photoshoot.

Ghanaian musician KiDi and other influencers looked dashing in trendy outfits and designer accessories for the shoot.

