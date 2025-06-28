The son of President John Mahama, Sharaf Mahama, made a grand entry at Jeremie Frimpong's Pathways Tournament

His appearance followed the success of his own high-profile boxing event, which drew widespread praise

The Pathways Project serves as a hub for emerging talent, innovative thinkers, and top scouts in the sports and creative space

Sharaf Mahama, son of President John Dramani Mahama, turned heads with a grand entrance at the Pathways Football Tournament spearheaded by Liverpool's Jeremie Frimpong.

The event, held at the AIS Sports Complex in East Legon, Accra, was a melting pot of football and opportunity, and Sharaf's presence did not go unnoticed.

Sharaf Mahama arrives at the Pathways Tournament in style

Rolling into the venue in a massive black 4x4 automobile, Sharaf was ushered in by @Kirpal, a former footballer and regional project manager for the Pathways Project.

Kirpal is also a former teammate of Ghanaian rising star Christopher Bonsu Baah.

Dressed casually, Sharaf wore a Black Stars jersey with his surname boldly emblazoned at the back. His bold and bright shirt was worn over oversized trousers and crisp sneakers.

The young Mahama cut a relaxed yet confident figure as he mingled with guests and took in the vibe of the occasion.

Why was Sharaf Mahama at the Pathways Project?

As CEO of Legacy Rise Sports and a FIFA-accredited agent, Sharaf wasn’t simply attending the event for show.

The 27-year-old's goal was clear—to build valuable connections and grow within the football agency space.

The tournament offered the perfect opportunity to meet players, scouts, and stakeholders within the global football ecosystem.

This appearance adds to a growing list of sporting involvements.

Just weeks earlier, Sharaf organised a high-profile boxing night dubbed Battle of the Beasts, held at the Trust Sports Emporium in Bukom, Accra.

The event, done in partnership with British boxing icon Amir Khan, drew acclaim for its professionalism and entertainment value.

Battle of the Beasts attracted some of Ghana’s biggest names, from business moguls like Dr. Osei Kwame Despite and Ibrahim Mahama to global superstar Anthony Joshua, who made a special appearance.

With such milestones under his belt, Sharaf’s presence at the Pathways Tournament felt like a continuation of his strategic push into sports management.

What is the Pathways Project?

The 2025 edition of the Pathways Tournament is a collaboration between the Pathways Project and global sportswear brand New Balance.

The initiative aims to blend sport, culture, and career development in a unique environment where football meets real-world opportunity, as noted by Eventbrite.

Hosted in major cities including Manchester, Cologne, Amsterdam, and Accra, the programme brings together young talents, creative minds, and recruiters under one umbrella for a full day of matches, networking, and career exploration.

What are the benefits of the Pathways Project?

The Pathways Project isn’t just another tournament; it is designed for young footballers who may not break into the top leagues. It provides an alternative roadmap for success.

Participants benefit from hands-on training, job placement support, and a network that bridges the gap between sport and industry.

By showing up at such an impactful event, Sharaf Mahama is not only aligning with the future of football but also positioning himself at the heart of conversations about what comes after the final whistle.

Sharaf Mahama scores Drogba-like goal

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh spotlighted a breathtaking goal scored by Sharaf Mahama during an exhibition match.

The strike drew comparisons to Didier Drogba’s thunderous finish against Tottenham in the 2012 FA Cup semi-final.

