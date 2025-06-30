Sharaf Mahama has once again shown that he's got game, both in real life and in the virtual world

The CEO of Legacy Rise of Sports made headlines after outplaying the President of the Ghana Esports Federation

The Ghana Esports Federation is a sports body that oversees virtual gaming and esports development across the country

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Sharaf Mahama, son of President John Dramani Mahama, recently put his gaming skills on display and did so in dominant fashion.

The young football agent and sports executive took on Ghana Esports Federation president Igor Boumekpo in a heated match of EAFC 25 (formerly known as FIFA), delivering a performance that left spectators both stunned and amused.

Sharaf Mahama goes through an emotional rollercoaster during his EAFC 25 game against Ghana Esports President. Photo credit: @mygtvsports/X.

Source: Twitter

Sharaf Mahama humbles Ghana Esports president in FIFA

Representing Legacy Rise Sports, Sharaf didn’t just win—he made a statement.

He dismantled his opponent with a convincing 4-1 scoreline, showing poise, flair, and control from start to finish.

As the match progressed, viewers watched with wide eyes and wide grins, many struggling to believe what they were seeing.

Igor, clearly outmatched, attempted to brush off the loss, claiming he had been on the winning team.

But Sharaf’s playful clapback, “Oh, how?”, quickly reminded everyone who had truly come out on top.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to Sharaf Mahama's gaming skills

The match, shared widely across platforms, drew reactions on X, and fans offered both banter and praise:

@Kwamekells quipped:

“Never try to play a soccer game with a Dbee. Those people stay house plau game fr years. U dat u have been roaming abt just to get a touch of the game controller.”

@_Lyk_dreamS echoed the point:

“The person be dbee. You dey wan battle am.”

@Rasheed844 reacted with surprise:

“Ei dem get Esports president all for this country insyd.”

@w0kehood was impressed:

“Wow, didn’t see that coming! Sharaf really showed up. 4-1 isn’t just a win, that’s a statement. Hope there’s a rematch soon!”

@donhasal1 added a dash of humour:

“Sunsum in action🤣🤣”

Sharaf Mahama shows up at Pathways Project

Sharaf’s dominant virtual display comes shortly after his involvement in Jeremie Frimpong’s Pathways Project, a talent and networking event held at the AIS Sports Complex in East Legon.

The event, which took place on Saturday, June 28, brought together scouts, athletes, creatives, and football stakeholders, per Pathways.

Sharaf, who doubles as a FIFA-accredited agent, was there not just as a guest but as a key participant shaping the future of sports representation in Ghana.

Understanding the Ghana Esports Federation

The Ghana Esports Federation, led by Boumekpo, is the official body overseeing gaming and virtual competition across the nation.

Children playing in a virtual game organised by the Ghana Esports Federation. Photo credit: @GhanaeSports/X.

Source: Twitter

It handles all areas of competitive gaming—players, organisers, teams, associations, and regulatory matters.

But even for someone heading the country’s top gaming body, Sharaf Mahama proved that talk is cheap—and the controller doesn’t lie.

Sharaf Mahama scores sensational goal

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh highlighted a sensational goal by Sharaf Mahama in an exhibition match.

The stunning finish sparked comparisons to Didier Drogba’s memorable rocket against Tottenham in the 2012 FA Cup semi-final.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh