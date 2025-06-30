Veteran actress Irene Opare sparked controversy after performing Shatta Wale’s hit On God at her late mother’s funeral reception on Sunday, June 29, 2025

Her upbeat performance, which included dancing, drew mixed reactions online as some questioned her emotional state during the solemn occasion

While some fans criticised Opare for not weeping and appearing too relaxed, others defended her, stating that the funeral was a celebration of a life well lived

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Veteran Ghanaian actress Irene Opare sparked a debate on social media after she was spotted performing at her late mother’s funeral reception.

Irene Opare performs Shatta Wale's On God at mother's funeral reception on Sunday, June 29, 2025. Image credit: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Irene Opare delivered an enthusiastic yet moving performance of Shatta Wale’s On God during the event held at the Kiddie Class Education Centre in Dansoman, Camara.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Opare displayed mixed emotions as she sang the controversial artist’s global hit single.

The veteran actress displayed some dance moves to accompany her singing, stirring online debate.

Her relaxed demeanour sparked backlash among some fans, who wondered why she was not weeping at her late mother’s funeral.

Other Ghanaians jumped to her defence as they argued that the funeral was a celebration of life rather than a mourning event due to her late mother’s advanced age.

The Instagram video of Irene Opare singing On God at her mother’s funeral is below.

Irene and William Opare bury mother

Ghanaian actors Irene and William Opare, who are siblings, held a lovely funeral ceremony for their late mother, Mrs Alice Lydia Opare, over the weekend.

Several prominent Ghanaians turned up to mourn with the duo in their time of adversity.

William Opare and his sister, Irene, buries their mother at a funeral ceremony held in Accra. Image credit: @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

Veteran acting stars Pascaline Edwards, Adjetey Annan, Fred Amugi, Oscar Provencal, recently appointed ambassador Kalsoume Sinare, Kofi Adjorlolo, Eunice Banini, and many more attended the funeral reception.

Other younger generation actors such as Lydia Forson, Jeffrey Nortey, Yvonne Nelson, Akuapem Poloo and others also showed up to express their support.

Check out an Instagram video from the funeral reception below.

Irene Opare’s On God performance stirs reactions

Social media users shared their reactions to the video of actress Irene Opare performing Shatta Wale’s On God at her mother’s funeral.

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments below.

ms.denora commented:

"3y3 ayie anaa party? 😂😂"

naa_aduks95 noted:

"Celebration of a life well lived! There are different ways of mourning."

ayam_bornbless said:

"Look at the class of people who love Shatta Wale’s music, be there, and do your wig like mesh and be hating."

pee_liams wrote:

"On God ankasa gives goosebumps."

lord_frey commented:

"This is so beautiful… Laughing from ear to ear 😂."

tension_messia_blog said:

"Shatta Wale to the world"

rajd_d wrote:

"My auntie spoil there ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥."

Irene Opare celebrates daughter’s birthday

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Irene Opare celebrated her daughter, Fafa, on her birthday in a heartfelt manner.

The ace actress shared photos of her daughter on Instagram with a lovely message describing her as a blessing in her life.

Irene Opare welcomed her daughter with legendary Ghanaian broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi during the 1990s, when the two dated while both were working in the movie industry.

Sefa Kayi later left the movie industry and transitioned into the media space, becoming one of the most celebrated Ghanaian presenters of all time.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh