Popular Kumasi-based Ghanaian pastor Reverend Major sadly passed away on Saturday, June 28, 2025

Oyerepa TV paid tribute to their late Daakye Hemaa reality show judge by observing a one-minute silence on Sunday, June 29, 2025

Reverend Major's untimely passing evoked sadness among many Ghanaians, who mourned him on social media

Popular Oyerepa TV Daakye Hemaa reality show judge, Reverend Major, has sadly passed away.

The popular pastor reportedly passed away on Saturday, June 28, 2025, with rumours about his demise emerging on social media.

Reverend Major's demise was officially confirmed by Kumasi-based broadcast station Oyerepa TV in the recent episode of their kids' reality show on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

The actual cause of the Daakye Hemaa reality show judge's demise is still unknown. However, rumours circulating on social media indicated that he was allegedly the victim of food poisoning.

Oyerepa TV honoured the memory of the late Ghanaian pastor on the reality show with a minute of silence observed by the host, the other two judges, and the audience at the auditorium. He left behind his beautiful wife and their children.

Before his demise, Reverend Major was an outspoken individual who criticised most of his colleagues, notably the Believers Worship Centre founder, Stephen Adom-Kyei, for their teachings and public remarks in regular interviews and on social media.

His passing has evoked sadness from many Ghanaians, who thronged to social media to mourn and offer their condolences to his late wife and family

The video of Oyerepa TV mourning Reverend Major on their Daakye Hemaa reality show is below:

Ghanaians mourn Reverend Major's passing

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

A&l universal collection commented:

"Oh, I am very, very sad this afternoon. Oh, ah 😫😭. Aww, my confidence 🥺🥺🥺what is wrong?"

God's daughter said:

"Oooh, Papa, you have left your loving wife and children alone. Death has taken you away from them. Papa, rest well, Major. 😭😭."

Anikay 63 wrote:

"I am even speechless. He introduced his wife just last week, and today he's dead. 😭."

Efya Serwaa commented:

"Oh, asem o. So it's true. 😭😭😭. Aww, sad world. what's happening at Oyerepa koraa."

Pamela Amoah said:

"So it is true that Reverend Major is no more there. May his soul rest in peace."

Rose Adu-mprah said:

"Just last Sunday, I was watching you on Oyerepa TV Born Stars, hmm. Rest well."

winifredamoh381 wrote:

"Ah, Daddy, why? Where are you going? Nana Achiaa is calling you. 😭."

Auntie Naa weeps at Girls SP's burial

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Auntie Naa wept at her former colleague Girls SP's burial ceremony in Kumasi on June 21, 2025.

The Oyerepa Afutuo show host was among numerous individuals who mourned the late radio pundit, known in real life as Madam Akosua Kyerewaa, who sadly passed away on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

Auntie Naa and her Oyerepa TV show members fulfilled the late Girls SP's dying wish by taking responsibility for her funeral.

