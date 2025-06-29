Veteran Ghanaian actor William Opare has resurfaced on the public scene after many years out of the movie industry.

William Opare: Veteran Ghanaian Actor Resurfaces, Bids Farewell to Late Mother at Her Burial Service

Source: Instagram

On Sunday, June 29, 2025, the actor was spotted with his sister, Irene Opare, at the burial service of their mother, Mrs Alice Lydia Opare, at the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church on Hansen Road, Accra.

Many people, including the film director and head of production at UTV Ghana, Mr Roger Quartey, attended the burial service to commiserate with William and Irene Opare and their family as they bid farewell to their late mother.

In a series of videos shared by renowned blogger Nkonkonsa on his official Instagram page, the veteran Ghanaian actor sported an all-white outfit as he and his family arrived at the church for the commencement of the burial service.

He exchanged pleasantries with some guests before the mortal remains of his late mother, Mrs Alice Lydia Opare, arrived at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

During the burial service, Irene Opare's beautiful daughter, with veteran broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi, Fafa Kayi, and the rest of the grandchildren, read emotional tributes to honour the memory of their late grandmother.

William Opare also read an emotional tribute in honour of his late mother, who was a professional teacher until she retired at 70.

The videos from William Opare's mother's burial service are below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh