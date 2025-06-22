Veteran Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare has been appointed Ghana's Ambassador to Spain by President John Mahama

The actress, known for her long-standing ties to the ruling NDC and a prolific film career, is expected to boost cultural and diplomatic ties with Spain

Her appointment follows her recent academic achievements, including a master’s degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from GIMPA

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

President John Mahama has appointed veteran Ghanaian actress Kalsoume Sinare, as Ghana’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain.

The appointment, which was announced to the public on Saturday, June 21, 2025, comes as welcome news to many in the Ghanaian showbiz and entertainment space.

President Mahama appoints veteran Ghanaian actress, Kalsoume Sinare, as Ghana's Ambassador to Spain. Photo credit: Kalsoume Sinare/IG.

Source: Instagram

Kalsoume Sinare, married to former international football player Anthony Baffoe, is a renowned actress who has made a name for herself in the Ghanaian film industry.

Kalsoume Sinare's expected diplomatic role

As Ambassador to Spain, Kalsoume Sinare will be responsible for promoting Ghana’s interests abroad, fostering diplomatic relations between Ghana and Spain, and facilitating trade and cultural exchanges between the two countries.

As she takes up her new role, it will be interesting to see how she navigates the world of diplomacy and represents Ghana's interests abroad.

Her appointment is a significant development that could have implications for Ghana’s diplomatic relations with Spain, particularly in the areas of cultural exchange, given her background as a movie actress.

Read the Facebook post below:

Kalsoume Sinare’s political ties

Kalsoume Sinare comes from a prominent Ghanaian family with strong political ties to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), currently led by President Mahama.

Her brother, Alhaji Said Sinare, is a renowned Ghanaian politician and prominent member of the NDC, previously serving as Ghana’s ambassador to Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

Aside from her family ties with the NDC, the veteran Ghanaian actress herself has publicly endorsed the party and has been seen campaigning for it since the 2012 presidential elections.

Kalsoume Sinare's family has strong ties to the NDC. Her brother, Alhaji Said Sinare, was appointed by President Mahama as Ghana's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Kalsoume Sinare’s career trajectory

Kalsoume Sinare first made her name in the Ghanaian showbiz space as a model when she represented Ghana at the 1990 Miss Model of the World pageant.

Following this, she transitioned to acting, making her debut in the stage production Theatre Mirrors.

She was then cast in Out of Sight in 1993. Since then, Kalsoume Sinare has appeared in over fifty films, including Babina, Trinity, and Sala, for which she received a Golden Actress award in the Drama category.

Her performance in the 2010 film Trinity earned her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at both the Zulu African Film Academy Awards and the Ghana Movie Awards.

She received another Best Supporting Actress nomination at the Ghana Movie Awards in 2013 for her role in 3 Some. In 2017, her leading role in Sala won her the Golden Actress award in the Drama category at the Golden Movie Awards.

With a career spanning several decades, she has appeared in numerous films and television shows, earning her a loyal fan base.

Kalsoume Sinare’s educational background

Kalsoume Sinare had her secondary education at the Accra High School, where she obtained her West African Senior School Certificate Examination, then Senior Secondary Certificate Examination.

However, due to the busy life in the showbiz and entertainment space, she delayed her tertiary education until 2021, when she graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) with a Bachelor’s in Public Service and Governance.

Two years later, in December 2023, she earned her second degree from the same institution, graduating with a Master’s in International Relations and Diplomacy.

Kalsoume Sinare has been married to Anthony Baffoe, former Ghanaian football international, for more than 30 years. Photo credit: Kalsoume Sinare/IG.

Source: Instagram

Kalsoume, husband celebrate 30 years in marriage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Kalsoume Sinare and Anthony Baffoe celebrated 30 years in married.

The 57-year-old actress was 27 years old when she officially became the wife of the former football player.

Their old wedding photos, which have surfaced online, gained significant from fans.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh