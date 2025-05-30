Celebrated actress Yvonne Nelson left many people in awe when she showed off her designer bag, which she had kept for 12 years

In the caption, she talked about being a materialistic person in her youthful days and how motherhood changed that perspective

Many people shared their views on the topic she discussed in the caption, while others admired her beauty

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson stirred conversation online after sharing a heartfelt story of one of the designer bags she owns.

Yvonne Nelson flaunts her 12-year-old bag. Image Credit: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson flaunts her 12-year-old bag

In a beautiful photo shared on her Instagram page, the seasoned actress was spotted rocking a colourful floral shirt, denim jeans, black Gucci slides and bold sunglasses while seated stylishly at Peduase Valley Resort.

Beside her sat a hot pink Chanel handbag, which turned out to be the main topic of discussion in the caption of the Instagram post.

In the caption, Yvonne Nelson opened up about how her priorities have shifted over the years, adding that she used to love shopping and was always searching for trending things online to purchase.

“Back in the day, I loved to shop! I was always checking websites to see what was new and trendy… I was younger and had my mind filled up with nothing but material things,” she wrote.

The mother of two went on to admit that motherhood completely changed her outlook on life, and she stopped being materialistic.

“Kids have a way of slapping such stupidity out of the way,” she added with a touch of humour.

Now more conscious of how she spends her money, the actress proudly showed off her 12-year-old designer handbag, calling it “Legendary” and noting that she had no intention of parting ways with it.

“I present to you my Legendary Pink Bag (def more than 12 years old). I’m not throwing it away anytime soon. It has its throne in my closet. I’m gonna ROCK it till I hear it say ADJEIII😁 #mylegendarybagseries 1. 📍@peduasevalleyresort,” she declared.

Reactions to Yvonne Nelson's 12-year-old bag

Many fans applauded Yvonne’s honesty and growth. Others praised her timeless fashion sense and recounted times when she would take over the country with her incredible style.

Also, Yvonne’s message resonated with many young women who related to her journey from materialism to mindfulness, especially in a culture that often glorifies excessive spending.

The reactions of social media users to Yvonne's picture are below:

luseadouglasng_ said:

"💕💕💕💕💕💕 funny how I got a pink bag because of this pink bag years ago (I don’t have it anymore tho😂😂) I love you YN."

iam_abeljr said:

"Your heart is so pure only those with same pure heart would understand you 😊."

mathmoch said:

"Peduase Valley Resort... Live Life ❤️."

lkz_ent said:

"But truly speaking, if really the things we spent our money on are of high quality and worth it then it should be able to last more than decades so why keep on spending on bags each year when you are not even than with the already purchased ones 😂😂😂."

beautyfulbaddie said:

"Back when you were a fashion icon, growth looks good on You dear. A little shopping once in a while🤣Motherhood teaches us so many things. Thank you for sharing😘."

Yvonne Nelson shares beautiful family pictures. Image Creidt: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson bonds with Medikal

YEN.com.gh reported that award-winning actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson was all smiles as she shared a light moment with rapper Medikal during his visit to the Yvonne Nelson International School.

In a video originally posted on Medikal’s Snapchat, the rapper passed through the school to spend time with his daughter, Island Frimpong. While on the premises, he bumped into Yvonne Nelson, who also serves as the school’s proprietor.

The pair were seen chatting and recording a fun video together, giving fans a glimpse of their friendly bond.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh