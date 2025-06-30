Veteran actress Irene Opare, during her mother's funeral, took to the dance floor with her daughter Fafa

The funeral brought together friends and family, as well as top celebrities, including Yvonne Nelson

The renowned actress and her daughter's heartwarming moments have garnered significant traction online

Fafa Kayi, the daughter of Peace FM presenter Kwami Sefa Kayi and actress Irene Opare, was seen in a hearty mood with her mother.

A video of them together was captured during the funeral ceremony for Irene Opare's late mother, Mrs Alice Lydia Opare, over the weekend.

The funeral ceremony happened in Accra on June 28. Friends, family and colleagues regrouped on Sunday to celebrate the deceased 92-year-old's life.

Veteran acting stars Pascaline Edwards, Adjetey Annan, Fred Amugi, Oscar Provencal, recently appointed ambassador Kalsoume Sinare, Kofi Adjorlolo, Eunice Banini, and many more attended the funeral reception.

Other younger generation actors such as Lydia Forson, Jeffrey Nortey, Yvonne Nelson, Akuapem Poloo and others also showed up to express their support.

On social media, Irene Opare, after mourning his mother, took to social media to share a heartfelt message reflecting on her role as a mother. She said:

"Mom, you were my rock, my inspiration. Thank you for showing me what it means to be strong and resilient. I love you, my daughter Fafa."

In the video, Fafa was seen on the dance stage dancing to an old Ga song with her mother.

Guests present joined in to spray the mother and daughter with some cash as they basked in their joyful moments.

Irene Opare celebrates her daughter

Fafa, who many knew to be a little child when her mum was in her prime, celebrated her 26th birthday last year.

The ace actress shared photos of her daughter on Instagram with a lovely message describing her as a blessing in her life.

Irene Opare welcomed her daughter with legendary Ghanaian broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi during the 1990s, when the two dated while both were working in the movie industry.

Sefa Kayi later left the movie industry and transitioned into the media space, becoming one of the most celebrated Ghanaian presenters of all time.

William Opare bids late mum farewell

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Irene Opare's brother, William Opare, had resurfaced on the public scene after many years out of the movie industry.

On Sunday, June 29, 2025, the actor was spotted with his sister, Irene Opare, at the burial service of their late mother, Mrs Alice Lydia Opare, who was 92, at the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church on Hansen Road, Accra.

Many people, including the film director and head of production at UTV Ghana, Mr Roger Quartey, attended the burial service to commiserate with William and Irene Opare and their family as they bid farewell to their late mother.

