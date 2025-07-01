Sweet Pat, the ex-wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, has opened up about how she felt when Lil Win chose his current wife, Maame Serwaa, over actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio

She also spoke about her new song Take Your Lover and how Maame Serwaa's impact had made the tune go viral

Many people took to the comment section to talk about her beauty, and to highlight her issues with Sandra

Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lil Win's ex-wife, Patriyie Afriyie, who goes by the stage name Sweet Pat, has opened up about Lil Win not marrying actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio and her relationship status

Lil Win's ex Patricia explores Sandra dynamic

In an exclusive interview with Poleeno, Sweet Pat noted that she was on good terms with Lil Win's current wife, Maame Serwaa.

"I am free with Mimi. I am free with all of them. Why? Mimi is in an amorous relationship with Kwadwo," she said.

She further stated that she was not pained when Lil Win divorced her and went for Maame Serwaa, adding that she would not have felt the same if it were Sandra Ababio.

Sweet Pat noted that people who followed her were aware that the person she lashed out at on social media was Sandra Ababio.

"Everyone knows Sandra and I have issues. I do not even speak about her issues anymore. So why would she give me a broken heart if she did not get married to Lil Win?" she said.

Throwing light on her new single, Take Your Lover, Sweet Pat explained that it was Lil Win's current wife, Maame Serwaa, who advised her to put a snippet of her song out there.

She noted that the full song is not out yet; however, Maame Serwaa promoted the track on TikTok by dancing to it.

Speaking about her relationship with Lil Win and Maame Serwaa, she said that she was still part of the family because of the children she has with the Kumawood actor.

Sweet Pat affirmed that she was still single, and explained that she was not ready to enter into a relationship.

Reactions to Sweet Pat's Weezy-Maame stance

The comment section was filled with admiration for Sweet Pat. People noted that she looked even more beautiful than when she was married to Lil Win.

Others also questioned her as they wondered why she had decided to be single after so many years since her divorce from Lil Win.

The reactions of social media users to the viral video of Sweet Pat opening up about her dating status and why she was glad Lil Win did not wed Sandra Ababio are below:

Hannah Asake said:

"Eiiii if not bcos of money, which lady will even date Kojo Nkasah?"

sefako said:

"Wow, she is looking beautiful, I'm happy for her."

📷THE GIST HOUSE 😎✅😂 said:

"She’s very beautiful 🥰."

Empress1 said:

"Some things happen for a reason, just that you will not understand until later 😍😍😍."

Syster Akos said:

"Sandra contributed to their breakup."

