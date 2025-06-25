Maame Serwaa, the wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, has pleaded with Ghanaians to support her husband's ex-wife Patricia's debut song

In the video, she addressed claims by critics that she was laughing at Patricia by dancing to her new song in a video

Maame Serwaa's opinions in the TikTok video garnered various reactions from her fans in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Maame Serwaa, the wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, has addressed claims of her throwing shade at her husband's ex-wife Patricia after jamming to her debut song, You Go Take Your Lover.

Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, denies throwing shade at Lil Win’s ex-wife, Patricia. Image Credit: @patriciaafriyie14, @officiallilwin and @mrsnkansaohemaapretygold

Source: TikTok

Maame Serwaa addresses critics over Patricia's song

Maame Serwaa on TikTok addressed the concerns of Ghanaians about her laughing at Patricia's debut song as she dropped a video of herself jamming to the song, which she posted on her TIkTok page.

In the video, Maame Serwaa was not happy about the comments of Ghanaians regarding Patricia's song. Many claimed that the song was not nice, and neither was it enjoyable, thereby concluding that Maame Serwaa was laughing at Patricia.

If you will not use the song, pass by. If the song is not nice to you, pass by. And blah blah blah in my comment section. Why?" Maame Serwaa Said in the video.

In her message to critics, Lil Win's wife urged them to refrain from saying negative things about the You Go Take Your Lover song.

She pleaded with people to stop laughing at Patricia and to use her song in their videos on TikTok. She said that even if people have as few as 10 followers, they should use the song in their videos.

"Stop what you are doing, it is not good. Stop and let us support her. She (Patricia) said she enjoys doing music, so let us help her and move forward," she said in the video.

In the caption of the video, Maame Serwaa did not write any message but rather tagged the TikTok account of Patricia, whose stage name is Sweet Pat.

Reactions to Maame Serwaa's video about Patricia's song

In the comment section of the video, many people were not convinced that Maame Serwaa's dance video, containing Patricia's new song, was from a good place.

Despite her explanation that she and Patricia were on good terms and that her dance video was to show support for her first song, many people were not convinced.

The opinions of Ghanaians on Maame Serwaa's video are below:

Apicki blogger 🔜 said:

"She’s even laughing at her hmm❤️😂😂."

Maame Serwaa, @ohemaaprettygold, replied to Apicki Blogger, saying,

"Laughing at whom?"

stevo said:

"Maame, you are laughing at her at the same time promoting 💯."

Patricia's new song

Lil Win and his wife, Maame Serwaa, on their wedding day, and Lil Win and his ex-wife, Patricia. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Maame Serwaa flaunts an American accent

YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Serwaa, wife of Ghanaian actor Lil Win, caught the attention of fans on TikTok with a makeup tutorial that quickly went viral, not just for her beauty routine, but for her American accent.

In the video, she walked her followers through her step-by-step makeup process, offering tips and personal preferences along the way.

Her fans could not help but comment on both her flawless makeup skills and her thick American accent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh