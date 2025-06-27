Former First Atlantic Bank NSP, Deborah Seyram Adablah, was overjoyed when her prison mother, Nyorgbotshie, called her

In the video, Deborah made it known that she met her "prison mother' during her 45-day jail term

Many of her fans admired the fact that she easily made friends wherever she went, while others prayed for strength for her after completing her 45-day jail term

Socialite Deborah Adablah was filled with joy when she received a call from a lady known as Nyorgbotshie, who is serving a jail term in Accra, Ghana.

Deborah speaks to a former prison mate on the phone

In the description of the video, Deborah mentioned that Nyorgbotshie was the friend she made while serving her 45-day jail term in Accra.

She was in town when she received a call from Nyorgbotshie, and on the phone call, her "prison mother" made it known that it was her call day, and she decided to reach out to Deborah.

Deborah was so excited that she jumped and shouted and was all smiles upon picking up the call from her former prison mate.

"My reaction wehn I heard from my prison mother Nyorgbotshie for the first time," she wrote in the description of the video.

Deborah's 45-day jail term

Deborah first rose to fame in 2023 after suing Ernest Kwesi Nimako, former CFO of First Atlantic Bank, for breach of promise related to a personal relationship, but the court dismissed her suit as unfounded.

In light of this, the former First Atlantic Bank National Service Personnel took to social media and made several claims against the judge who presided over the case and was served a writ of summons on May 5, 2025, and the judge even called for her arrest.

However, she voluntarily showed up to court on May 6, 2025, and after the court hearing, she voluntarily turned herself in after being handed a 45-day jail term.

Reactions to Deborah Adablah's phone call conversation

Deborah's TikTok fans realised that she easily made friends wherever she went. People spoke about her bubbly personality and how people loved being her friend.

The reactions of social media users are below:

AJ said:

"You make friends everywhere 🤣🤣🤣 I’m glad she took care of you."

Akosua BILLIONAIRE said:

"Go higher dear."

dede_awisi said:

"❤️You are a strong woman."

Mizvee_Witty said:

"Beautiful and Strong lady 🥰🥰."

pretty chenti said:

"I was praying for you dear."

beautrtsvqm said:

"We love you Seyram 🥰."

Empress Hamedada Elorm said:

"Happy to see you happy 💕💕💕❤️."

Born Bold celebrates Deborah Adablah's 45-day jail

YEN.com.gh reported that Born Bold, the outspoken online rival of former First Atlantic Bank employee Deborah Seyram Adablah, publicly celebrated Adablah’s 45-day jail sentence.

The controversial reaction came after a judge sentenced Adablah to prison for contempt of court following a video in which she made disparaging remarks about the judiciary.

While some social media users found Born Bold’s reaction distasteful, others weighed in with mixed feelings about the legal outcome and the rivalry between the two women.

