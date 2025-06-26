Kumawood actor and movie producer Lil Win's ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie, has shown off her beauty in a TikTok video

Kumawood actor and movie producer Lil Win's ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie, who also has the stage name Sweet Pat, has turned heads online with her beauty.

Lil Win’s ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie, flaunts beauty. Image Credit: @patriciaafriyie14

Patricia flaunts beauty in a pink dress

Patricia on TikTok turned many heads online in her pink mini dress that flaunted her fine legs and accentuated her fine curves.

The pink coloured heels with the straps, which she tied around her legs in a beautiful pattern, made her look very sassy.

Her hair was tied into a ponytail with her edges neatly curled and laid to perfection. Curly hair extensions were added to the ponytail end of the hair to add more volume and style.

The video was taken by another man who was so elated to see Lil Win's ex-wife, Sweet Pat, who is her stage name.

While twirling and showing off her beautiful looks, the gentleman recording her noted that they were from an interview, and it was after Patricia had released her debut song.

He noted that the full version of the trending song would be released soon, and he subtly addressed the backlash the song's snippet has received so far.

"With what you are doing, you will tear people's hearts," the gentleman said in jest.

Reactions to Patricia's video

The comment section of Patricia's TikTok video was torn into two. People talked about how beautiful she looked in her pink dress.

Others also could not help but share their honest opinions on her debut song, Take Your Lover. Many people were unaware that Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, and Patricia were on good terms, and that Maame Serwaa's dancing to the song was not intended to throw shade at her.

The reactions of social media users to Patricia's video are below:

user8047489050282 said:

"You looking great 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 much love dear 🥰🥰🥰."

BABE YAA💤💤💤💤 said:

"See beauty."

Vickie Nana Ama said:

"Your rival brought me here😩she’s really promoting u😭,"

Efya👑Gold👆 said:

"OhemaaprettyGold dey your back, I came here because she posted your song 🥰go high I love everything Ohemaa loves too🥰."

adwoamissvee1 said:

"You look good dear ,,, nice song 🔥🔥🔥."

Mercilina said:

"Keep it up my sweet sister 🥰✌️."

Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, speaks about Lil Win’s Ex-wife, Patricia Afriyie's new song. Image Credit: @patriciaafriyie14, @officiallilwin and @mrsnkansaohemaapretygold

Maame Serwaa urges support for Patricia’s debut song

YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Serwaa, wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, called on Ghanaians to support Patricia Afriyie, her husband’s ex-wife, following the release of Patricia’s debut song.

In a TikTok video, Maame Serwaa addressed claims that she was laughing at Patricia by dancing to the track, clarifying that her intentions were not malicious.

Her message sparked a range of reactions from fans, with many sharing their thoughts in the comment section.

