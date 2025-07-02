Oheneba Jude has shared his frustration over an alleged MTN Ghana Mobile Money theft incident that had affected him

The TikToker complained about funds that allegedly went missing from his account, leaving him facing financial woes

Oheneba Jude also sent a stern warning to those individuals who had reached out to him for financial assistance

Popular Ghanaian TikToker Oheneba Jude was overwhelmed with emotions after becoming the victim of an alleged MTN Mobile Money theft incident.

TikToker Oheneba Jude gets emotional as he loses Gh₵7000 in an alleged MTN MoMo theft incident. Photo source: Oheneba Jude, MTN Ghana

Source: Facebook

In a TikTok video he shared on Tuesday, July 1, the social media personality expressed his frustration with the unfortunate incident.

He noted that he had been shedding tears since an amount of GH₵7,000 was illegally withdrawn from his MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) account.

Oheneba Jude noted that the money was taken from his account without his authorisation about two weeks ago, but he only found out on Sunday, June 29, 2025.

"I am so serious. You can see that I have cried a lot if you look at my eyes. I have no godmother or godfather whenever I have some issues. My GH₵7,000 is missing. Someone has stolen GH₵7,000 from my phone for about two weeks now. I only realised the money was missing on Sunday."

Oheneba Jude addresses fans after MoMo theft

The TikToker noted that he had recently received messages from fans who needed financial assistance to solve their problems, but he was unable to help.

He shared that his rent was due and that he was on the verge of being evicted from his apartment by his landlord.

Oheneba Jude noted that he paid GH₵3,000 of a lady's GH₵7,000 school fees after she reached out to him in his DM on social media.

The TV3 Edziban TV show host said the lady later accused him of being a bad person after he informed her that he was unable to pay the remainder of the fees.

Oheneba Jude falls victim to MoMo fraud weeks after attending the burial service of businesswoman Maame Gold's mother. Photo source: @ohenebajude

Source: TikTok

He shared that he had spent a whole day at an MTN Ghana office to report the theft case and get information. He said he was unsure if a close friend or relative had gained access to his phone and transferred the funds to different accounts.

Oheneba Jude said he failed to heed his brother's advice after he warned him against leaving money in his MTN MoMo account.

He said he had planned to convert the alleged stolen funds into dollars for an upcoming shopping trip to Dubai.

The TikToker also warned his followers and others against seeking financial assistance from him, as he was battling issues following the MoMo theft incident.

Oheneba Jude's unfortunate theft incident has once again raised questions about the security of the MTN Mobile service platform after recent complaints from Ghanaians, including singer Efya.

The video of Oheneba Jude speaking about the alleged GH₵7000 fraud case is below:

Reactions as Jude speaks about MoMo theft

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

kofi Larweh commented:

"Eiii MTN yi koraa y3ngyae usi anaa."

abigaildonkoh said:

"Aww, so sorry. This MTN app koraa why?"

Adwoaprettycash wrote:

"Aww, so sorry, Obrenpong. God knows best."

Rich Farmer (Rich Bongo) said:

"They did the same to my friend @Gyasi Bismark623. MTN, never again! A friend of mine lost 2600 cedis from his phone."

Executive shares list of Momo fraud victims

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, an MTN executive shared the list of MoMo fraud victims in Ghana, raising concerns.

In an interview, Godwin Tamakloe noted that the customer care call centre received complaints from over 17 million users.

According to his statistics, this number included more than 23,000 mobile money users, about suspected MoMo fraud cases.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh