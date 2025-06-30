Chef Ezzy, a former employee of Aba Dope's Fod Gist, who passed away after a fatal bike accident, has been buried

The viral chef's tragic death has thrown scores of Ghana's online personalities into a state of mourning

Oheneba Jude, Chef Smith and Akonoba were among several TikTok stars seen at Chef Ezzy's funeral

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Mark Oppong Anokye, aka Chef Ezzy, a 25-year-old chef who died in a fatal accident, was buried on June 28, after his funeral in Kumasi.

Oheneba Jude, Chef Smith, and Akonoba seen at Chef Ezzy's funeral in Kumasi. Photo source: TikTok/Psoloshotit

Source: TikTok

Scenes from the heartbreaking moments as scores of Ghana's top TikTok stars mourn the deceased chef have surfaced on social media.

Chef Ezzy, when alive, worked with Ghanaian socialite and entrepreneur Aba Dope at the latter's 24-hour Food Gist restaurant as a kitchen staff member.

The socialite has established that Chef Ezzy was one of her loyal employees who transitioned into a new chef role at a resort outside of Accra shortly before his demise.

Reports indicate that Chef Ezzy began a new role working with Chef Smith, a culinary expert who gained fame for his failed Guinness World Records cooking marathon attempt after his stint with Aba Dope.

The chef was spotted in Kwadaso for his late colleague's funeral. In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the chef was seen holding hands with viral food content creator and Onua TV's reality TV show Edziban.

The viral sensations were seen visibly distressed, crying with the deceased's family members at the funeral.

Akonoba, known for his viral content mimicking the daily lives of typical Ghanaian women, was also at Chef Ezzy's funeral.

Oheneba Jude, Chef Smith and Akonoba's heartbreaking moments as they mourn their late friend have got many fans emotional.

Ghanaians mourn Chef Ezzy after his passing

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Chef Ezzy's funeral, which was attended by Oheneba Jude, Akonoba and Chef Smith.

Charitable Deblinkz 25 said:

"Our big chef is gone forever and forever hmmm, may ur soul rest in peace 🪦 😭😭😭🪦."

Kafui Dey wrote:

"One day, we will leave this world behind. So we should leave a life which we will be remembered for, as the singer says. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🕊️."

stellaboatengbrak noted:

"I don't even know what is going on nowadays kraaa. God is our protector always."

⭐️🇬🇭⭐️₭฿ ฿Ø₳₭ɎɆ⭐️

"Eii this year too hmmm why young people hmm."

a&l universal collection 👗👖

"Oooh am very very send this afternoon oo aaaah 😫😭 Awww my confidence 🥺🥺🥺."

Kumawood stars mourn with Komfo Kolegae

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee, Diana Asamoah and other Kumawood stars had been spotted at Komfo Kolegae's mother's one-week observance.

The Kumawood star, known for his roles as a traditional priest, announced his mother's passing on Thursday, June 12, 2025. He was seen in an inconsolable state, switching between weeping and graceful smiles to be able to accommodate his sympathisers.

The actor's mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa, painfully died only a few weeks after he celebrated her on Mother's Day on his official TikTok page.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh