Efya has called out telecommunication giant MTN after someone allegedly tried to withdraw money from her account without consent

She shared a screenshot of the alleged transaction as the individual tried to withdraw GH¢107.10 from her MoMo account

Tech-savvy people educated her, saying that it was the fault of a company and not MTN, since the message was from a POS device

Sensational Ghanaian singer Efya has called out telecommunication giant MTN and reported an alleged MoMo fraud incident on her account.

Ghanaian singer Efya calls out MTN over an alleged MoMo fraud incident. Image Credit: @efya_nokturnal

Source: Instagram

Efya reports MoMo fraud on her account

Efya took to her X account to make a complaint to MTN about someone trying to withdraw money from her account without her consent.

In her short message, she asked the telecommunication giant how someone got access to customer information in an attempt to scam them.

She explained that an OTP message was sent to her account and advised MTN to strengthen its security so that its users would not fall victim to such unscrupulous activities.

"HOW IS IT THAT MTN FRAUDSTERS CAN SENT AN OTP!!!! LIKE WHAT!? HOW??? @MTNGhana ITS OUTRAGEOUS!!! YALL NEED BETTER SECURITY!! ITS GETTING OUT OF HAND !!"

The OTP message that was sent to her was requesting an amount of GH¢107.10 to be sent to the account bearing the name Moolre, and the purpose of that transaction was for a Ghana Digital Society Service.

Reactions as Efya reports MoMo fraud to MTN

Upon careful analysis of the screenshot Efya shared on her X account, people concluded that the transaction was from a POS device.

They educated her saying that POS transactions do not require the security step of 'Allowing Cashout', which is a necessary step for MTN users when withdrawing money from one's account.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Efya reporting a personal experience with alleged MoMo fraudsters:

@malik__szn said:

"Efya, when you go to a restaurant and they use their machines to send you an OTP for momo payment, do you allow cashout?"

@ArthitudeO said:

"They can send prompt to any number. A lot of gateways allow that. Whether Vodafone or not. The reason it’s mostly MTN is because of their customers. They have a lot. They can just try any number and it’ll go through."

@Q_e_w said:

"The payment prompt you mean. Same way, you can go to any department store or fuel station, they ask for your number, and the prompt comes without allowing cash out. With POS devices, they can send a direct prompt. Still requires your PIN before payment or withdrawal."

Sensational Ghanaian singer Efya is educated by netizens after her complaint about MTN and MoMo scammers. Image Credit: @efya_nokturnal

Source: Instagram

Woman laments after alleged GH¢11k MoMo fraud

YEN.com.gh also reported that a Ghanaian woman went viral online after sharing a heartbreaking video in which she alleged that GH¢11,000 was withdrawn from her mobile money wallet without consent.

In the emotional video, she insisted that she had not shared her mobile money details with anyone and did not authorise any transaction. According to her, the money vanished and she was left devastated.

The video triggered a wave of reactions on social media. While some sympathised with her and shared similar experiences, others called on teleco MTN to investigate and ensure that she was reimbursed.

