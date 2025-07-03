Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's oldest daughter, Cherissa Nhyira, has graduated from Springforth Community School, an international institution located at Trasacco Valley Road in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Cherissa: Shatta Wale’s Daughter Graduates From School, Her Mother and Maali Attend Ceremony

The SM boss's daughter was among the numerous students who received certificates for achieving academic excellence at the graduation ceremony held at the school premises on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Cherissa's biological mother, Madam Sandy, and Shatta Wale's girlfriend, Maali, attended the ceremony to witness the young lady and her classmates graduate.

In a TikTok video seen by YEN.com.gh, Cherissa was spotted wearing her graduation gown and cap as she posed for pictures with Shatta Wale's two baby mamas at the venue. The trio beamed with excitement as they celebrated at the graduation ceremony.

Shatta Wale's daughter Cherissa celebrates 15th birthday

Cherissa's graduation comes a few days after she celebrated her 15th birthday on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. A special birthday dinner event was held at a plush restaurant to celebrate the milestone.

Shatta Wale's daughter attended the event with her father's girlfriend and baby mama, Maali, whom she considers a mother. Her biological mother, Madam Sandy, was also present at the event to celebrate her daughter's new milestone.

The SM boss made a grand entrance inside his expensive Rolls with his entourage and joined Maali, Cherissa, and others at the birthday dinner event.

The dancehall musician spoiled his daughter and her friends, who were enjoying their dinner, with gifts as part of the birthday celebrations.

He handed over brand-new Samsung smartphones to each of his daughter's friends, who were seated with her, while some individuals in the restaurant captured the moment with their cameras.

Shatta Wale also surprised Cherissa with a new Apple iPad as her birthday gift, which made her emotional as she expressed her gratitude to him.

He also urged his daughter's friends to feel free to approach him whenever they encounter him. He noted that he considered himself a father figure to them.

The video of Shatta Wale's daughter Cherissa's graduation ceremony is below:

Reactions to Shatta Wale's daughter Cherissa's graduation

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kingcho4u commented:

"I have really developed some kind of love for Maali 🥰✌️."

queengel_abena2 said:

"Who noticed that Cherissa’s mom looks like Shatta Michy?"

Volunteers Ladies For NDC wrote:

"Maali, you are truly a mother."

Kiss boy 232 commented:

"Congratulations to her."

Source: YEN.com.gh