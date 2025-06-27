Kumawood star Matilda Asare has acquired a new degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

The renowned actress shared her happy moments from the university during her graduation ceremony

Some of Kumawood's top stars were present at KNUST to share in Matilda Asare's joy

Ghanaian actress Matilda Asare has graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) after obtaining a new postgraduate degree.

The Kumawood attended her graduation ceremony on June 27, 2025 and shared some of her moments on social media.

Matilda Asare, renowned for her roles in several Kumawood classics, was spotted in a beautiful Kente outfit with her green KNUST customised robe.

She offered an MSc in Management and Human Resource Strategy. The one-year programme is aimed at ensuring participants learn the prerequisites of business leadership, critical thinking and analytical skills, reinforced with a thorough grounding in the key principles of business management.

Kumwood star Apostle John Prah, who attended Matilda Asare's graduation, also posted a video of her celebrating the academic milestone.

