Shatta Wale's daughter Cherissa celebrated her 15th birthday in grand style with a dinner event at a plush restaurant on Tuesday, July 1, 2025

The dancehall musician stormed the birthday dinner with some surprise gifts for his daughter and her friends who attended the dinner

Shatta Wale's generous gifts to Cherissa and her friends triggered a flurry of reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale's eldest child, Cherissa, celebrated her 15th birthday on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

To celebrate his daughter's new milestone, the SM boss held a birthday hangout event at a plush restaurant.

Cherissa, her close friends, Shatta Wale's girlfriend and baby mama, Maali, whom she considers a mother, attended the event to celebrate her 15th birthday.

Shatta Wale surprises Cherissa, friends with gifts

At his daughter Cherissa's 15th birthday hangout event, Shatta Wale made a grand entrance inside his expensive Rolls with his entourage and joined with Maali and others.

The dancehall musician spoiled his daughter and her friends who were enjoying their dinner with some gifts as part of the birthday celebrations.

In a video shared by renowned blogger GH Hyper, Shatta Wale beamed with excitement as he urged Cherissa's friends to feel free to approach him whenever they encounter him. He noted that he considered himself a father figure to them.

The Killa Ji hitmaker handed over brand-new Samsung smartphones to each of his daughter's friends, who were seated with her, while some individuals in the restaurant captured the moment with their cameras.

Shatta Wale also surprised Cherissa with a new Apple iPad as her birthday gift, which made her emotional as she expressed her gratitude to him.

The musician's generous gesture towards his daughter and her friends garnered many positive reactions from Ghanaians, who commended him.

Earlier, Shatta Wale penned an emotional letter to Cherissa to mark her 15th birthday, in which he expressed his pride in seeing his daughter mature from a little girl to a teenager with good behavioural qualities.

The Jo Lese hitmaker also recounted how his daughter Cherissa had been the key factor behind his drive to strive for more in life and accumulate vast wealth to secure her future.

The video of Shatta Wale gifting his daughter and her friends phones and an iPad at her 15th birthday hangout event is below:

Wale's gifts to Cherissa, friends stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

iconiclegend_kay commented:

"And she listed the names of her Good friends to have a birthday dinner night with her and her father ❤️ loving it."

one_larussia said:

"Where did we pass wey we no get friends like this? Check like the future president awan bi go change ooo😂😢."

ononoflower_backuppage wrote:

"Aww, this is adorable 🔥."

arenastudioss commented:

"I respect the love you have for your daughter 🧒 👏🫡👌❤️."

