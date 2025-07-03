Shatta Wale's first baby mama was spotted in public on a rare occasion at her daughter Cherissa's 15th birthday dinner event

In a video, Madam Sandy was seen with her baby daddy and his current girlfriend, Maali, at the restaurant

Shatta Wale's first baby mama's sighting at the event triggered reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah's first baby mama, Madam Sandy, has made a rare public appearance.

The SM boss's oldest child, Cherissa, recently celebrated her 15th birthday on Tuesday, July 1, 2025. A birthday dinner event was held at a plush restaurant to mark the special milestone.

Shatta Wale and his girlfriend, and newest baby mama, Maali, were present at the dinner event with Cherissa's friends, who received brand-new Samsung smartphones as gifts for attending.

Shatta Wale's baby mama makes rare appearance

Shatta Wale's first baby mama and the biological mother of Cherissa, Madam Sandy, also attended the dinner to celebrate her daughter's 15th birthday.

In a video from the event shared by blogger GH Hyper on Instagram, Cherissa's mother stood in front of her baby daddy and his girlfriend, Maali, as they shared a passionate kiss after his arrival.

Madam Sandy shared a hug with Shatta Wale as they interacted before the latter went to see his eldest daughter and her friends at their table.

The Shaxi Ghana ride-hailing app CEO's first baby mama's appearance at Cherissa's 15th birthday dinner event marked a rare public appearance for her.

She was last seen publicly with the SM boss's family at her daughter's 10th birthday party in 2020, where she helped cut the birthday cake.

Despite her connection to the Killa Ji Mi hitmaker, she has remained out of the limelight and kept her personal life private. Not much is known about Cherissa's mother other than some remarks Shatta Wale has made about her in past interviews.

In an old interview, the dancehall musician recounted how his daughter’s mother abandoned him when Cherissa was just one year old because he was broke and not classy.

On February 14, 2019, he celebrated his baby mamas on Valentine's Day and thanked them for giving him great kids. He shared that he and his daughter Cherissa's mother were not enemies, as they had a child who would always bind them together.

The video of Shatta Wale's first baby mama attending Cherissa's birthday event is below:

Shatta's first baby mama's appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

user4814444142269 commented:

"Shatta likes fair ladies and big Nyansh."

king_natives said:

"@official_stennis.baffour oh, I was wondering too. So na babymama Shatta dey try insert kiss (with the brown top). Shatta still come try am with the one taking selfie with him. Chaii, Maali. 😢."

Scorpion commented:

"Wale knows market."

Currency wrote:

"Sandy, you do yawa say you leave our GODFATHER... sake of money no dey then times😂."

Maali shows Shatta's second daughter's face

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maali showed Shatta Wale's second daughter, Queen Money's face, for the first time.

The photo showed the adorable baby playing on a couch while her mother captured the moment on her phone.

Shatta Wale's daughter Queen Money's face unveiling triggered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

