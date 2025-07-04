Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin's son, Vielung Kwadwo Bagbin, unlocked a significant academic milestone at his school on Friday, July 4, 2025

The Speaker of Parliament's son shared an emotional moment with his mother, Mrs Alice Adjua Yornas Bagbin, at the school event

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to congratulate Vielung Kwadwo Bagbin on his new achievement

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin's young son, Vielung Kwadwo Bagbin, graduated from North Hills International School on Friday, July 4, 2025.

The former Nadowli West constituency MP's son was among many students who achieved a significant academic milestone at the school's 6th annual speech-prize giving day and graduation ceremony on their premises in North Legon.

Vielung Kwadwo Bagbin was also named the overall best student from the Year 9 graduating class of 2025 at North Hills International School's event.

In a video, Alban Bagbin's son beamed with excitement as he mounted the stage to receive his certificate and prize for his impressive achievement.

After shaking hands with a school official and posing for multiple photos, the young boy attempted to leave the stage.

However, Vielung was prevented from leaving, as his mother, Mrs Alice Adjua Yornas Bagbin, left her seat and mounted the stage to celebrate her son for being named the overall best student from the graduating class.

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin's beautiful first wife could not hide her excitement as she presented a bouquet and shared a warm embrace with her son before they both left the stage in opposite directions.

Vielung Kwadwo Bagbin also received applause as he delivered a speech in front of his classmates and parents who attended the graduation ceremony.

Mrs Alice Adjua Bagbin, a Programme Officer of the UNICEF office in Ghana, also attended the ceremony as a special guest and presented certificates and awards to other students who graduated from the school.

Vielung and his mother's appearance at the North Hills International School's 6th annual speech-prize giving day and graduation ceremony marked a rare public appearance for the duo, whom Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has shielded from the limelight throughout his political career.

The videos of Vielung Kwadwo Bagbin at his graduation ceremony are below:

Reactions to Alban Bagbin's son Vielung's graduation

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

babylu.germany commented:

"Congratulations, class of 2025 👩🏽‍🎓👨🏽‍🎓🎉🎉."

nankurif wrote:

"Congratulations, dear Vielung 🎊❤️❤️. We are proud of you 👏."

lady_anniedarkwa said:

"A mother's pride."

_nanaacheampong_ commented:

"You don’t know what God has done for you if you escape the trauma of cyto 😂."

