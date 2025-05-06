Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has condemned the country's festive season brand name, Detty December

Mr Bagbin explained that he was appalled as a Ghanaian to discover the phenomenon while on a trip abroad

He established that the term only connotes allowing foreigners to come into the country and do whatever they want

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has shared his frustrations about Ghana's Detty December festive season brand name, which he got to discover during a trip abroad.

At a national event to mark this year's Labour Day, the Speaker of Parliament condemned the use of the term Detty December internationally.

He argued that it was a dent on the country's reputation globally.

Speaker Bagbin's take sparks debate

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to the Speaker of Parliament's take on Detty December.

@mandem233 said:

Does he know that's what drew a lot of people to Ghana during that "year of return " era?

@Dawn_gha remarked:

Bagbin needs to spend more time with his grandchildren or find a new wife(like he did before) Mtcheeew

@valentinemarsha shared:

Your generation couldn't come up with anything innovative enough to attract anybody to this place. Just left rundown facilities with terrible roads that lead to them. But God forbid the younger generation come up with anything to sell our country positively. Tsw

@drewbeiro noted:

You can condemn, but it won't take effect, especially when it comes to a culture. In Labone SHS, there was a 2-split hallway where students often hung out, & it was called The Devil's Corner. A Chapel P. tried to change it to The Lord's Vineyard, & it didn't work, even till date.

Ghana launches Black Star Experience

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the government had launched its new initiative to promote Ghana and attract foreign tourists.

The Black Stars Experience is a flagship program from President Mahama and his NDC government aimed at revitalising the tourism, culture, and creative arts industries in Ghana.

The Black Stars Experience will involve a year-round celebration in all the major entertainment, artistic, and educational disciplines to establish Ghana as the gateway to Africa for the global diaspora.

The launch ceremony was attended by president John Dramani Mahama and other high-profile entertainers and government executives.

