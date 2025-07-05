Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson was lost for words when she ordered an item online, but her expectations were not met

She shared images of what she received and also shared her reaction in a post on social media

Netizens who saw her post thronged the comment section to share their thoughts and experiences on similar products

Popular Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson ordered a sewing machine online but was not intrigued after the item was delivered.

The outspoken actor seemed to have lost for words when she shared images of the sewing machine she received.

In a post on social media, Lydia Forson shared a simple message showing that her expectation was not met.

After indicating that she bought the item online, she shared a weeping emoji to show her sadness over what she got.

"I bought a sewing machine online… 😭."

In the image, the red sewing machine looked like a stapler. Searching online, the sewing machine was priced between GH₵25 to GH₵150.

Lydia Forson, however, did not state which website she bought it from.

Ghanaians share experiences with similar sewing machines

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Lydia Forson’s post. Several people who commented shared their experiences with the mini-handheld portable sewing machine. Others empathised with Lydia Forson over her disappointment.

The comments are below:

ClassPee Della Russel said:

“A stapler sewing machine 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Akua Abraphy Marfo wrote:

“Same thing happened to me in 2016😂😂😂When I received a call to come for my parcel 📦 I ordered a taxi thinking it would be heavy 😂😂😂Only to get there and receive something like a stapler🫣🫣🫣.”

Deborah Tutua Asamoah said:

“😄 mine is there, it never worked for me. These mini sewing machines are 419 🤣.”

Claire Kununya wrote:

“It’s used for sewing broken heart💔.”

Honourable Oye said:

“Eeeeiii this thing I have one oo it been lying here for more than 5 years anytime I see it I get annoyed 😩😩😩.”

Vision Peprah Bright wrote:

“After scrolling through the comments, I can conclude that a lot of people have been duped by some online marketing companies 🤣😂😆. Thank you, Lydia Forson, for saving some of us 🤣.”

Isaac Otchere said:

“Online di3.. Aliexpress.com is better cos at least if the product ain't good, you can push for a replacement easily. Anyway, you can use it as a Stippler.. 😂.”

Nana Adwoasikapa wrote:

“Hmm, thank God after paying, you had them. Last month, after payment, hmmm, they blocked me.”

Mabena Kunkpe Ansah said:

“This thing I bought some years ago, it's still lying around, never used it, I never see the top.”

