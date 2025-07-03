Ghanaian musician Becca faced backlash online as she got emotional and excited when her friend, Nana, gifted her a fake Labubu

In the video, the U Lied To Me hitmaker was unaware that the package was not the original version of the trending toy

The video got many people laughing in the comment section, as people noted that the toy she had unboxed in the video was not an original Labubu

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Sensational singer Becca got emotional when her male friend, Nana, gifted her a trending toy known as a Labubu, which she unboxed happily in a video.

Becca unboxes a Labubu gift from a friend. Image Credit: @beccafrica and @kasinglung

Source: Instagram

Becca receives a Labubu gift

In the video trending on social media, Becca was overjoyed when her friend, Nana, gave a thoughtful gift that has been making a name for itself on social media.

One thing that makes the Labubu exception is that people who purchase them do not know the colour they will receive, hence heightening the excitement surrounding owning one.

In the video, Becca was joyful and emotional as her friends took videos of her as she unboxed her Labubu gift.

The star musician was so excited when she finally unveiled her brown doll to her friends, who cheered in the background while recording her.

Reactions to Becca unboxing a fake Labubu

Many people in the comment section pointed out that the original Labubu did not look like what BEcca unboxed in the video.

People described in the comment section what an original Labubu looked like. Others could not hold their laughter as they gave funny names to the toy she flaunted in the video.

Others also advised Becca on where to purchase original Labubu dolls from, since the one she had was not an original one.

The hilarious reactions of social media users to the trending video of Becca joyfully unboxing a Labubu are below:

efya994 said:

"Wei y3 lafufu not labubu😂😂😂."

𝐄𝐍𝐆𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐄𝐑 𝐍𝐀𝐓👷🏾‍♂️ said:

"ASANTENII BA PAA DEƐ ANKA WO DE LABUBU ƐYƐƐ DƐN🤦🏽‍♂️💛🖤💚yɛn deɛ ne ATEBUBU."

#🌹 MHIZ TEEH 💔 said:

"This is not labubu🤣🤣🤣, but labebe."

𝒪ℓ𝒾𝓋𝒾𝒶 ❦𓆩❤︎𓆪❦ said:

"This is LABABA not LABUBU."

Afia royalty❤️ said:

"This is La Sasa it’s not la boo-boo 😂😂😂😂😂."

Ruby said:

"This is called a crybaby not a labubu. There is a difference between the toys 😏."

Pretty Rose 🌹 🥀 said:

"This is lapapa 😂."

Too blessed Sophie💝😍 said:

"Abeg wettin bi dis ...boi😄...shortingo labubu."

Picture of an original Labubu doll

Becca dazzles in gorgeous outfits. Image Credit: @beccafrica

Source: Instagram

Becca prepares Mpotompoto in video**

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian singer Becca gave fans a glimpse into her kitchen life by sharing a video on Snapchat where she prepared the traditional dish mpotompoto.

In the video, the award-winning musician was seen cooking and presenting the hearty yam-based meal on a neatly set table. The dish, made with yam or cocoyam and rich broth, was part of an impressive homemade spread.

Becca also flaunted other delicious meals, including soy-glazed chicken and a variety of protein-rich dishes served with flavorful sauces, leaving fans calling her a true "African Queen" for her culinary flair.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh