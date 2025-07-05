Evangelist Patricia Asiamah's showed his love and support for his wife even though she has been jailed

Angel Asiamah shared a video of the two of them before she was jailed and shared a simple motivational message for his wife

Social media users who watched the video and read his message shared their thoughts in the comment section

Angel Asiamah, the husband of Evangelist Patricia Asiamah shared a simple yet profound message with his wife who has been jailed for 15 years with hard labour.

The founder of Heaven Way Champion International Church, Evangelist Patricia Asiamah was sentenced on Thursday, July 3, 2025 by an Accra Circuit court.

Angel Asiamah sends an encouraging to her jailed wife in a video. Photo credit: @OriginalAgradaa

Agradaa was convicted after being found guilty of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretences.

In a TikTok video, her husband, Angel Asiamah encouraged his wife to stay resolute. There was a heart emoji attached to possibly show his love for his wife.

“Be strong. Noko love. Mr and Mrs Asiama,” he wrote.

Agradaa, a former traditional priestess turned Christian evangelist, was found guilty of defrauding several victims through a 2022 televised broadcast, during which she falsely claimed to possess spiritual powers capable of doubling money.

Mama Pat’s promises of doubling money saw many people bring huge sums of money to her with the hope of making more financial returns that were never delivered.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians console Angel Asiamah

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions Angel Asiamah’s TikTok post. Some consoled him while others asked for updates on Agradaa’s case.

Read them below:

Paa_Brobbey said:

“🕊️! After this experience, May God gives her the strength to do his work when she’s back! This is so painful .. sending love to you guys ❤️.”

Kiki♈️❤️ wrote:

“God will fight for her🥹❤️15 years isn’t easy journey 😪💔.”

Geesgees said:

“Asiamah please we want to know how agradaa is doing,😥 and please don't disappoint us😥 biko🙏.”

Afrimay wrote:

“God have a reason for this, mama pat will come out more stronger than before. except God nobody can bring her down.”

Priscilla said:

“I miss you Mrs Asiama may God guide you and protect you mama pat you will come back home Mr asiama be strong.”

Tetebremu Kennedy Afreh wrote:

“God is with you my beloved sister all these things is part of life but soon you will come out.”

Chopkiz said:

“This is the time she needs you more, please don't let her down 🙏.”

Ama Tiwaa🇬🇧 💷 🇬🇧 wrote:

“John 8:6-7 He that is without sin among you, let him or her cast Stone at Mama Patricia🙏😢😭.”

HoneyEsther05 said:

“Your enemies are not God I’m with you in prayers🙏🙏🥰🥰🥰🥰❤️❤️❤️❤️what’s written is written still the love is deep 💋💋💋💋greetings from France 🇫🇷.”

Afia Fremah❤ wrote:

“It's well brother the Lord is your strength. But please stop granting interviews because Ghanaians will turn what you meant for good for evil so please ok just believe we serve a living God.”

