Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has shared a video of how she made her natural hair care products

Lydia Forson documented how to combine ingredients to create a unique formula to promote hair growth

Some social media users have commented on Lydia Forson's production video that she posted on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning Ghanaian actress and beauty entrepreneur Lydia Forson has shared a behind-the-scenes video of how she makes her hair care products.

The founder and chief executive officer of Kinky Matter measured ingredients manually and mixed them to get the right consistency to improve hair growth and avoid hair loss.

Lydia Forson shares a production video on Instagram. Photo credit: @lydiaforson.

Source: Instagram

The boss lady and her team of three people, including a shop attendant, filled the jars and containers and placed the labels on them before packing them in boxes.

Lydia Forson shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"Someone recently told me I don’t share enough behind the scenes of @kinkymatters — and they were right. Because the truth is, it’s not always picture perfect. It’s a lot of work, tears, and moments of “what the heck are we even doing?”

"But I’ve come to realise how important it is to show what really goes into this — what “small' in small business actually looks like. Sometimes it’s a team of one, two, or three people doing the jobs of ten— sometimes it’s rounding your friends up to meet deadlines.

"And with every milestone we reach, I always try to go back — to remind myself of where it all began. No business is built overnight. It’s okay to start small, to stumble, to figure it out along the way."

"Kinky Matters is more than just hair or skin. It’s the legacy of the women who came before me, the work they put in, the stories they passed down. So today, by popular request, here’s a little glimpse behind the scenes."

"Some days, it’s just me. Other days, we’re three. And on the best days, we’re a whole team. So next time you pick up one of our products, I hope you feel that. Every jar is made with love, centuries of heritage, and a whole lot of hard work."

The Instagram video is below:

Lydia Forson flaunts new chip-embedded passport

Lydia Forson was selected among the few Ghanaian celebrities to receive the first-ever chip-embedded passport.

The famous brand influencer attended the event with her gorgeous mother, who has refused to grow old.

She looked gorgeous in a long-sleeve top and stylish skirt, and completed her look with a designer bag.

The Instagram video is below:

Lydia Forson wins a grant

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about popular Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson, who won the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre grant.

The beauty entrepreneur was awarded GH¢230,000 to invest in the hair care products she produced from Ghana.

The CEO of Kinky Matters faced competition from more than 10 entrepreneurs from different industries.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh