Actress Lydia Forson showed off the length of her natural hair in a video she shared on her X account

She disclosed that she had been growing her natural hair for 17 years, and she attributed the growth of her hair to her haircare business, Kinky Matters

Many people admired her beautiful hair, while others shared how many years they had been growing their natural hair

Celebrated actress Lydia Forson left many people in awe when she flaunted her voluminous natural hair in a video, and she shared tips on how she achieved such healthy hair.

On Lydia Forson's X account, she shared with her millions of followers the progress of her natural hair journey.

She shared a video of her flaunting her healthy and beautiful kinky hair while spreading it out to show off the roots, confirming that it was her real hair and not hair extensions.

In the caption of the video, she disclosed that it had been 17 years since she went natural, adding that she started by cutting everything.

She explained that there were instances where she cut her natural hair after growing it. She noted that she explored other hairstyling options such as dying it, cutting it again and then allowing it to grow.

"17 years natural now. Transition to natural, did the big chop, grew it out, cut it again,dyed it, cut it, let it grow again."

The star actress and filmmaker noted that her hair had been through a journey, adding that despite all the phases her hair had gone through, she still loved it.

"Wheew. My hair has been through so many phases but I still love it. How many years have you been natural? 0559-3777-57 #kinkymatters @kinkymatters."

When one X user with the handle, @SelasiTechs, made mention of Miss Forson being hairy, hence the reasons he could easily grow out her natural hair, she responded with some hair care tips.

"You are hairy. It’s also an advantage," @SelasiTechs wrote.

The celebrated actress noted that it was prudent of her to take care of her hair, adding that it was not an easy journey.

She noted that if it were that easy to grow one's kinky and natural hair, many people would not need products like hers from her hair care business, Kiny Matters.

"Just because God gives you something doesn’t mean you don’t have to care for it. Trust me if it were that easy, none of us would need products like @kinkymatters," Lydia Forson said.

Reactions to Lydia Forson's natural hair

The comment section was filled with people's admiration for Lydia Forson's voluminous natural hair.

People asked her for advice on how to grow theirs like hers, while others opened up about how long they had been growing their natural hair.

The reactions of social media users to Miss Forson's hair are below:

@kaessuman said:

"Your hair is beautiful. I wanna get to that level. I'm 3 years in and when I blow out, it amazes me. The daily curly and compact deceives me lol"

@Rouxel_Macholeo said:

"Mine is 3 years and I think mine is almost like yours."

@Afroglitterati1 said:

"Your hair is beautiful 😍.

@Paul__Bright said:

"This is niiiccceee🤩. I've been natural forever.😅😆."

Lydia Forson shows how she makes her hair products

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson went viral after posting a video showing the detailed process of making her natural hair care products for her business, Kinky Matters.

In the video, she walked her fans through the steps involved in selecting and blending ingredients to create a custom formula designed to support healthy hair growth.

The video, shared on her Instagram page, sparked admiration and curiosity among her followers, many of whom praised her dedication to her business.

