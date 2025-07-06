Ghanaian actor and comedian Richard Asante, popularly called Kalybos, narrated how he got his highest cash gift so far

Kalybos said he used the money the man gave to buy his second car, which he used for a while

Netizens who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on Kalybos' story

Ghanaian actor and comedian Richard Asante, popularly called Kalybos, recounted how a man gave him his highest cash gift because of a simple gesture he did to make his children happy.

Kalybos said the incident happened in 2016 and earned him GH₵100,000.

In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, Kalybos said he was stuck in traffic on the Osu road when some children asked to take a picture with him. He obliged, and that earned him the huge sum.

“One time I was in heavy traffic on the Osu road, and a car pulled up by my side, and I could see he had gone to pick up his kids. And they saw me. So they were all happy about it. They wanted to take a picture, and the father told them they were in traffic. I looked ahead of me and realised the traffic was heavy, so I got out of my car, and asked if I could sit at the back, and I sat at the back. We took pictures, the man was just shocked and was looking at me. And he took my number.”

Kalybos said the children’s father reached out to him later and said he did not live in Ghana but spent time with his children anytime he was in town.

He further stated that the man recounted an earlier incident at a mall in Ghana where a renowned actress snubbed his children when they tried to take a photo with her.

Kalybos said the man was so touched by his humility that he asked him to come to his office. When he got to the man’s office, Kalybos said he was amazed by the gift he gave him.

“So he invited me to his office, I went there, we had a little chat, and then he gave me an envelope. Something told me that I should open it. I opened the envelope and it was a cheque. The biggest free bono money I have ever had in my life. It was a hundred thousand Ghana cedis.”

Kalybos said he used the money to purchase his second car.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians praise Kalybos

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh