The chief executive officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale's wife, has graduated with a Master's degree from KNUST

The pretty Ghanaian lady and style influencer earned a degree in strategic management and leadership

Some social media users have commented on Tenny Salih Young's beautiful outfit and hairstyle on Instagram

The esteemed chief executive officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Malik Basintale's wife, has recently earned her Master’s degree from the prestigious Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

For the momentous graduation ceremony, Tenny Salih Young turned heads in a custom-made two-piece ensemble expertly crafted by the talented designer Lauren Couture.

The outfit, a perfect blend of sophistication and modernity, highlighted her graceful silhouette.

Malik Basintale's wife completed her style by donning a sleek black long-sleeve blazer paired with sharp trousers, ensuring they both made a striking appearance during their photoshoot.

Tenny radiated elegance, accentuated by her flawless makeup that showcased her natural beauty, complete with long, fluttering eyelashes.

Her side-parted hairstyle, voluminous and cascading elegantly over her shoulders, added a touch of glamour to her overall look.

She adorned herself with exquisite gold earrings and a matching necklace that sparkled delicately, drawing the eye, as she confidently flaunted her cherished wedding ring.

To elevate her ensemble, she finished off with chic black high heels, solidifying her status as a true style icon.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Rhoda Addae, a master's student, spoke about the importance of education, especially the study of leadership.

"Every industry is male-dominated, so women need to pursue higher education so which would make them the perfect candidate in any leadership role. Strategic management and leadership is a good course that can be applied anywhere you find yourself, whether office, church, home or school."

Malik Basintale's wife bags a Master's degree

Malik Basintale's wife, Tenny Salih Young, looked effortlessly chic in a stylish ensemble for her graduation. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Kikies Classic Foods event stated:

"My designer for my graduation 😍❤️🔥."

Dr Deladem stated:

"Congratulations to her! I am glad to see her name posted 😍."

Salihbassie stated:

"Glad I did this with you😊very sweet and accommodative.. Thank you Lauren.😘."

Malik Basintale talks about his partner

Malik Basintale openly addressed his relationship status in an interview, emphasising his commitment to Tenny.

Speaking candidly on TV3, the young politician expressed his gratitude for the affection he receives from admirers, while politely requesting some peace for his relationship.

“I often find myself scrolling through TikTok and seeing various individuals affectionately refer to themselves as ‘Mrs. Basintale’ or ‘The Basintale Lady.' Please, I am taken. Leave me in peace.”

Their love story and accomplishments have continued to inspire many Ghanaians, showcasing the harmony of personal achievement and supportive partnership.

Backkingkelly stated:

"That bike costs more than a lot of cars . A man who presumedly should have a lot of enemies should consider using an SUV instead . It's not about what you want but it's about what's good for you."

__maame_b stated:

"See his cut cut neck 😍😍😍he’s cute mmom."

Dumanyo Justine stated:

"If i get him in my family what will i do , very great guy🙌🙌🙌."

Felix Affection stated:

"Let's see if they can deliver after all the plenty talk, we just want Ghana to be better 😢."

Malik Basintale partners with Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Malik Basintale, the CEO of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), who has contacted Shatta Wale about a possible collaboration.

Malik Basintale expressed the organisation's desire to use the Shaxi platform to provide employment opportunities for young people.

The YEA CEO's X post, which went viral on Instagram, has received comments from certain social media users.

