Celebrated gospel singer Empress Gifty flaunted her fine lips after undergoing treatment at the Luxury Clinic 101

The clinic shared a video of the Jesus Be Too Much hitmaker, pleased with her new look, as she talked about looking more beautiful

In the caption of the video, the clinic noted that EMpress Gifty visited them for a review of her facial and lip procedure

Multiple award-winning gospel singer Empress Gifty showed off her fine and glowing lips after undergoing a lip procedure at Luxury Clinic 101.

Empress Gifty flaunts her fine lips

On the TikTok account of Luxury Clinic 101, they shared a lovely video of Empress Gifty's new look, which has taken over social media.

In the video, the gospel singer wore a blue khaki shirt dress as she beamed with a smile while showing off how beautiful she looked.

The Watch Me hitmaker wore no makeup as she showed off her glowing and smooth face, especially her shining pink lips.

"Hi. Hi. My lips have become beautiful. Looking at how they have transformed, they have become a bit of Noko Fine, a bit of Noko Beautiful, and a bit of Noko Tantaliser," she said excitedly in the video.

In the caption of the video, the handler of Luxury Clinic 101's TikTok account noted that Empress Gifty visited the clinic for a review.

The clinic noted that their job is to maintain what God has created. They also added that one could drop 10 years of their age and look younger with their anti-ageing treatments.

"Our beautiful Empress after review. God creates and luxury maintains, drop 10 years off your age with our anti-ageing treatments."

Also in March 2025, Empress Gifty went viral with her look, getting many people to admire her looking younger than her age.SHe

The interim host of UTV's United Showbiz talked about undergoing a facial procedure that made her look more youthful and radiant, as she ended up having a streamlined jawline, smooth skin devoid of pimples, hyperpigmentation or any other skin condition.

Meanwhile, Empress Gifty's case with controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa is still in court after she filed a defamation lawsuit against the overseer of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry.

Unfortunately for Nana Agradaa, she was handed a 15-year sentence in another case where she was found guilty of found guilty on multiple counts of charlatanic advertisement and defrauding by false pretence.

